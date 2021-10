Generating meaningful passive income through traditional approaches has posed a challenge in today’s investing environment. Following the emergence of the pandemic, interest rates plummeted and bond yields continue to remain very low by historical standards, with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Bond yield hovering around 1.3%. Additionally, during the pandemic, many companies or funds that typically pay dividends had to cut or pause due to the economic conditions. Rising inflation adds yet another obstacle in the search for yield leaving most income investments firmly in negative interest rate territory once inflation has been accounted for. It’s enough to leave many investors, particularly retirees and near-retirees, at a loss for what to do.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO