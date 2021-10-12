CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple 'Unleashed' Event Confirmed For Oct. 18: What You Need to Know

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off its major hardware launch event of the year, wherein Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled the latest iteration of its iPhones and Watch Series 7 among others, it is prepping for another. What Happened: Apple on Tuesday sent out invites for a special launch event, titled "Unleashed," which it...

Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
NewsTimes

Apple Just Announced New MacBooks and AirPods - Here's What You Need to Know

Apple announced new AirPods and updates to its Mac Mini desktop and MacBook Pro laptops at a virtual presentation recorded at its campus in Cupertino, California. The event kicked off with some announcements to Apple Music, the company’s music streaming service. Subscribers will be able to search for music by “mood” (think dinner party), which will surface songs appropriate for that event. Apple also introduced a new Music Voice Plan tier, which costs $4.99. Subscribing to this plan allows you to access the entire Apple Music catalogue, but doesn’t include access to lossless audio or spatial audio tracks, lyrics, music videos. While this plan doesn’t limit the tracks you can listen to, it does constrain you a little bit. You won’t be able to use Apple Music app on the Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android to select music, you’ll only be able to ask Siri to play the music you want from Apple devices.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Target doubling the number of Apple shops in its stores

Target Corp. said Tuesday that it will more than double the number of Apple Inc. shop-in-shops in its stores to 36 from 17 in time for the holidays. Target tech consultants will be trained by Apple, and iPhones and other devices will be available. Among the places getting a new Apple shop are stores in Orlando and Miami, and nine stores in Texas. Target's owned brand Heyday is also introducing nearly 150 new items including ring lights and cordless headphones, priced mostly at $29.99 or less. Target stock has gained 43.7% for the year to date. Apple stock has gained 10.5%. And the S&P 500 index is up 19.5% for the period.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Unleashed event live: new M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 and Pro 2 expected

We've got up-to-the-minute coverage of Apple's Unleashed event. Apple's October 2021 event, dubbed 'Unleashed' is today, October 18, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm GMT / 4am November 11 AEST, and we'll be watching along live to give you all the breaking news as it happens, along with expert comments from the TechRadar team.
ELECTRONICS
Street.Com

Stock Futures Slip, China Slows, Apple 'Unleashed', Delta-Plus Mutation - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 18:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip Ahead of Busy Earnings Week, Oil Surge. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while oil prices extended their near-term rally into a ninth consecutive week, as concerns over surging inflation pressures and the weakest China growth rate in more than a year tamed optimism linked to a strong start to the third quarter earnings season.
STOCKS
CNET

Apple event delivers MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M1 Pro, M1 Max and XDR displays

MacBook Pros got their biggest upgrade in years. Apple announced its next generation of computers Monday, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by its new M1 Pro and M1 max chip, which Apple claims are a lot faster and may go further to replace the "Pro" performance computers still currently powered by Intel chips. Out is the Touch Bar, in are returning HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe connectors.
COMPUTERS

