Pacific Faces Lawsuits, Investigations in Wake of Dismissals

By Isabelle Williams
 7 days ago

Pacific University came under fire in Oregon media over the summer after 3 former Pacific professors filed lawsuits against the university totaling $3.3 million. Dr. Richard Paxton, formerly of Pacific’s College of Education, and Dr. David Scholnick, a former biology professor at the University, filed two of the suits on May 5, 2021 and June 15, 2021, respectively, citing “whistleblower retaliation” and “unlawful employment discrimination” as the believed reasoning for their suspensions and subsequent termination.

