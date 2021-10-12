Brian Walker: The Problem With Facebook

While Facebook profiles may not explicitly state users’ race or ethnicity, my research demonstrates that Facebook’s current advertising algorithms can discriminate by these factors. Based on research conducted in 2020 and 2021, I used Facebook’s advertising tools to test how advertisers can use their targeting options like “multicultural affinity” groups, Lookalike Audiences, and Special Ad Audiences to ensure their ads are reaching white, African American, Asian, or Hispanic users. What I found is that discrimination by race and ethnicity on Facebook’s platforms is a significant threat to the public interest for two reasons. First, it is a violation of the existing civil rights laws that protect marginalized consumers against advertising harms and discrimination by race and ethnicity, especially in the areas of housing, employment, and credit. Second, these same Facebook advertising tools can be used to disseminate targeted misinformation and controversial political messages to vulnerable demographic groups. To solve these concerns, regulators, advocacy groups, and industry must directly address these issues with Facebook and other advertising platforms to ensure that online advertising is transparent and fair to all Americans.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO