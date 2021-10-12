Early 2022 NFL Draft Big Board (Defense)

The Falcons must crush the 2022 NFL Draft, just like they had to nail the 2021 Draft if they want to compete anytime soon. We’ve seen the draft strategy under this new regime, targeting high-character and older players who fit the scheme they want to run. However, this isn’t a ranking for the Falcons, this is my ranking for the entire NFL. About halfway through the college football season, I figured I’d take a stab at ranking some of these players that I have my eye on early in the process. I’ll probably do one of these after the season, then after the combine, Senior Bowl, and my film study ends.