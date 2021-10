Earlier this year, Milo Ventimiglia — or as I prefer to remember him, Gilmore Girls’ Jess (aka my first crush) — was photographed post-gym wearing what can only be described as a thirst-trap outfit. For the occasion, the This Is Us star sported a vintage-looking T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up, Converse high tops, and classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers. On his face was an evolvetogether mask; on his legs, the shortest shorts I’ve ever seen. As he sped away in a sports car, he threw up a peace sign for the paparazzi. And just like that, the only good Gilmore boy (fight me) kick-started what I am now calling the Summer of Short Shorts.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO