CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Horn, TX

To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN HORN, Texas (AP) — As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up at age 90 for his first real-life spaceflight, he’s bringing out the awe in people around a rural Texas spaceport. The mayor of Van Horn, the nearest town to the port where Shatner on Wednesday will become the oldest person to be launched into space, says it’s about time the “Star Trek” star made the trip for real. Mayor Becky Brewster says Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock were the first to get her excited about space. She says she’ll be watching from her backyard as Shatner heads skyward on the rocket from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Van Horn, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Business
Van Horn, TX
Business
City
Van Horn, TX
HuffingtonPost

William Shatner Tearfully Reflects On Trip To Space In Post-Flight Conversation

Come for the weightlessness. Stay for the profound and life-altering realization of the fragility of life on our planet. After a brief trip to space Wednesday morning aboard the latest Blue Origin launch, a deeply emotional William Shatner struggled to put into words the significance of his journey. At 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest person in space.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

William Shatner is officially the oldest person to go to space

William Shatner is officially the oldest person to ever go to space: the 90-year-old Star Trek actor blasted off on Wednesday aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. Shatner, who portrayed Captain James T Kirk on the cult sci-fi series, was one of the four-person all-civilian crew that boarded Blue Origin’s second suborbital flight in Texas on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
kurv.com

Shatner, Crew Arrive Back On Earth After Brief Space Trip

William Shatner is back on the ground following a brief trip into space. He blasted off from Texas aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. With that trip, he became the oldest person to fly to space. After those onboard emerged from the capsule, Jeff Bezos uncorked a bottle of champagne...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
Neowin

TWIRL 34: William Shatner prepares himself to go to space for real [Update]

It has not been long since the last crew to the Chinese Space Station returned to Earth but now three more taikonauts are preparing to go aboard. Also this week, NASA is launching its Lucy spacecraft to visit some of Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids and Blue Origin will be launching its second crewed New Shepard mission which will be carrying William Shatner, famous for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series, among others.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Age#Ap
HOLAUSA

Lauren Sanchez supports her billionaire boo Jeff Bezos

Yesterday William Shatner and three other civilians headed to space thanks to Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin and although Bezos was not aboard the rocket ship it was still intense for his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. On Thursday the reporter shared a snap with Bezos and some of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers...
TRAVEL
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KRON4 News

Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy