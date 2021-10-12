CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evil Genius 2: World Domination launches into Xbox Game Pass in November

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Genius 2: World Domination has players using super-villainous schemes, loyal minions, and mean henchmen to take over the world while outsmarting the Forces of Justice, and it launches on Xbox on November 30th. If you’ve ever thought about shaping the world in your own dastardly image, or forging a...

