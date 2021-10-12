MacKenzie Scott gifts help bolster nonprofit infrastructure

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleUmbrella groups that serve and advocate for nonprofits or grant makers and donors are an unsexy part of the charitable world. They act as scaffolding to strengthen organizations that do good by bringing nonprofit leaders and philanthropists together to learn from one another, conducting research, and doing advocacy. The groups have long received few philanthropic funds and have struggled to win attention from individual donors. But that might be changing as MacKenzie Scott shines a very bright spotlight on those organizations’ work. Dozens of such groups received unprecedented multimillion-dollar donations in Scott’s latest round of giving with her husband, Dan Jewett.

