The Falcons go to London to play a “home” game that could make or break their season. At 1-3, this is a team that really needs to find a way to win, even as injuries pile up. The Jets are in a similar situation, having just squeaked out a win against a Titans team missing their top two receivers. Oh - yeah - the Falcons will be doing the same. Let’s take a look at both teams heading into this critical matchup.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO