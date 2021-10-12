CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro CEO Goldner Dies at 58

By GoLocalProv Business Team
GoLocalProv
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro CEO Brian Goldner has passed away. Goldner’s death comes just two days after Hasbro announced he was taking a medical leave of absence from his role as CEO. Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, was appointed as interim CEO when Goldner took medical

