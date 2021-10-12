CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Dealing with South Florida’s High Property Prices and Low Inventory Levels

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[MIAMI-DADE] – In Miami-Dade County last summer, property sales were up over 140% compared to the same period last year, and, throughout South Florida, homes are selling fast and significantly above their listing price. The all year round sunshine and attractive lifestyle offered by the region has always drawn attention from out-of-state buyers, and now with the flexibility of working from home, many more are choosing to invest and settle in the area. However, this rise in interest has resulted in a lack of affordable housing stock throughout South Florida. The resurgence of the construction industry will help to deal with the shortage of suitable homes and, while some investors will still choose to fix and flip a property for profit, many local residents will prefer to wait for a shift in the property market and make the most of their current home.

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami-dade County, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Affordable Housing#Foreclosure
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy