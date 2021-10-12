Dealing with South Florida’s High Property Prices and Low Inventory Levels

[MIAMI-DADE] – In Miami-Dade County last summer, property sales were up over 140% compared to the same period last year, and, throughout South Florida, homes are selling fast and significantly above their listing price. The all year round sunshine and attractive lifestyle offered by the region has always drawn attention from out-of-state buyers, and now with the flexibility of working from home, many more are choosing to invest and settle in the area. However, this rise in interest has resulted in a lack of affordable housing stock throughout South Florida. The resurgence of the construction industry will help to deal with the shortage of suitable homes and, while some investors will still choose to fix and flip a property for profit, many local residents will prefer to wait for a shift in the property market and make the most of their current home.