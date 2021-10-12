CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

'Punting Is Winning' shirts symbolize No. 2 Hawkeyes' season

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tory Taylor is selling a T-shirt for charity that bears the three-word slogan “Punting Is Winning.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Penn State football: What James Franklin said after loss at Iowa

Penn State was outscored 20-3 during the final 42 minutes of a Saturday afternoon matchup at Iowa, failing to come with an answer after losing quarterback Sean Clifford to injury and falling to 5-1 on the season with a 23-20 defeat. Following a top-five showdown in Iowa City, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin met with media members in Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
siouxlandproud.com

Sioux City West football forfeits both wins after rules violation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After winning their first game since 2018 last month, the Sioux City West football team will now have to forfeit both victories this season after an ineligible player played in both of the team’s victories this season. West picked up their first win since 2018...
SIOUX CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State: 1 advantage the Buckeyes hold over each of the other main B1G contenders

Fresh off its bye week, Ohio State is ready to dive into the meat of its Big Ten schedule. And here’s the thing — at the end of the day, the road to the conference title still goes through Columbus. OSU’s loss to Oregon might have seemed to open up possibilities within the league, but will it really amount to much? Here’s a significant advantage OSU holds over each remaining Big Ten contender.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Penn State-Ohio State game time, TV channel announced

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State and Ohio State are back in prime time. The game between the No. 7 Nittany Lions and No. 5 Buckeyes on Oct. 30 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, and the game will be televised on ABC, the Big Ten announced Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeyes#Bears#American Football#Ap
hammerandrails.com

Tyrone Tracy Iowa Hawkeyes Football Shirt

As the guy who made all of the Tyrone Tracy Iowa Hawkeyes Soccer Shirts Plus, I'll be making these rookie mistakes when buying perfume — shopping after work, buying without trying, getting swept up in a nice bottle without considering juice — I spent a lot of time searching in vain. Fragrance is subjective; there are a lot of releases that are absolutely lovely, completely non-obtrusive that don't excite me, and much-praised classics that should remain in the past. What interests me are the scents that are different from the norm and feel different in their intentions. They don't have to be niche esoteric creations or designer monopolies that can break the bank;they just have to be original. The top five-star highlights of the moment are fragrances that go beyond the basic. Through craftsmanship and expertise, the best perfumes for women offer something more upscale. Whether it's a classic literary callback,
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: College Football’s 5 Hardest Remaining Schedules

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and it brought yet another stunning upset. No. 2 Iowa fell to Purdue in a blowout, losing the game 24-7. Despite Iowa’s loss, the Big Ten still has four teams in the top ten: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
blackheartgoldpants.com

Did the Iowa Hawkeyes Answer All Their Questions in Win Over Maryland?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Iowa Hawkeyes fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The Iowa Hawkeyes entered a week four showdown with previously unbeaten Maryland with...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
x1071.com

#4 Badgers sweep Hawkeyes, extend home winning streak to 27

MADISON, Wis. — It was 3 up and 3 down for the Badger volleyball team on Wednesday night. #4 Wisconsin swept Iowa (25-21, 25-15, 28-26) to improve to 4-1 in Big Ten play and extend their home win streak to 27 straight matches. Julia Orzol continued her tear in conference play with a team-high 13 kills to go along with 10 digs.
MADISON, WI
Storm Lake Times

Hawkeye heaven

The battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy is my favorite college football game of the year. Not because I love me some Cyclone tears, but because I get to see my drunk friends on national television when the camera pans through the crowd. Second on that list is whatever bowl game...
STORM LAKE, IA
ccenterdispatch.com

Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Petras wins weekly Great 8 quarterback award

The one thing James Franklin is looking forward to in his visit to Iowa, honors for Spencer Petras and a stable depth chart are among the nuggets in today’s Hawkeye 10@10. Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 is your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
weareiowa.com

Hawkeye field hockey, now No. 1 in the nation, looking to keep winning streak alive

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa's football team has been on the rise in the national rankings, but the schools field hockey team is climbing even higher. The team is ranked No. 1 in the nation coming off their 12th straight win Sunday at Maryland. They've also had impressive victories this season over North Carolina, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, and Louisville, which was No. 5.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa DC Phil Parker compares Hawkeye defense to 2015 B1G West winning squad

Iowa is off to a 5-0 start this season with sights set on even bigger things entering Week 6. Entering the game with a No. 3 ranking, the Hawkeyes are looking to take down No. 4 Penn State at home. A win would further Kirk Ferentz’s squad as the overwhelming favorites in the B1G West and a true contender to win in Indianapolis and make the College Football Playoff.
IOWA STATE
hawkcentral.com

Iowa's turnovers-to-points streak symbolizes culture of 'team football' wins

27 straight games without giving up 25 points. 15 straight nonconference wins (including bowls, longest in the country). 11 straight wins overall, only the third 10-game win streak in the Kirk Ferentz era. Several streaks helped write the story of Iowa's meteoric rise to a No. 3 national ranking through...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy