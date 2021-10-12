Deadline Approaching for Local Hero Nominations

The City of Garden Grove continues to seek information on individuals, businesses, and organizations who answered the needs of the community through selfless acts of service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City encourages the community to nominate these local heroes through an online multi-language form available at ggcity.org/ggstrong until Monday, November 1, 2021.

The nominees will receive a special recognition from Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones and the Garden Grove City Council, and their heroic acts will be showcased on the City’s website and social platforms.

Nominees must live, work, be located, or attend school in Garden Grove, with the heroic act taking place in Garden Grove or having a positive impact on the Garden Grove community.

The recognition is part of the City’s Garden Grove Strong campaign, which aims to acknowledge and commend the community for displaying compassion and strength during the coronavirus crisis.

To view Garden Grove Strong local stories, visit ggcity.org/ggstrong.

For more information, contact the Office of Community Relations at communityrelations@ggcity.org or call (714) 741-5280.