CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Deadline Approaching for Local Hero Nominations

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
 10 days ago

The City of Garden Grove continues to seek information on individuals, businesses, and organizations who answered the needs of the community through selfless acts of service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City encourages the community to nominate these local heroes through an online multi-language form available at ggcity.org/ggstrong until Monday, November 1, 2021.

The nominees will receive a special recognition from Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones and the Garden Grove City Council, and their heroic acts will be showcased on the City’s website and social platforms.

Nominees must live, work, be located, or attend school in Garden Grove, with the heroic act taking place in Garden Grove or having a positive impact on the Garden Grove community.

The recognition is part of the City’s Garden Grove Strong campaign, which aims to acknowledge and commend the community for displaying compassion and strength during the coronavirus crisis.

To view Garden Grove Strong local stories, visit ggcity.org/ggstrong.

For more information, contact the Office of Community Relations at communityrelations@ggcity.org or call (714) 741-5280.

Comments / 0

Related
grantcountyreview.com

Student Patriotic Writing Contests Deadline Approaches

Student Patriotic Writing Contests Deadline Approaches. The VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post #3486 will again sponsor two patriotic writing contests for students. The Voice of Democracy program is open to students in grades nine through 12 who are enrolled in public, private, parochial school or home school study programs in the United States. The 2021-2022 theme is America: Where Do We Go From Here? Freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors write an essay on the theme and then they record (three to five minutes) on a flash drive.
EDUCATION
apaonline.org

Deadline for APA leadership nominations is October 31

There are just under two weeks left to nominate qualified candidates for APA leadership positions. The deadline for nominations is October 31. The terms for these positions will begin on July 1, 2022, and most are three years in length. All nominations must be made through the online nominations system.Nominations...
EDUCATION
drgnews.com

Nomination deadline for Rural Spirit Awards is today

Today (Oct. 11, 2021) is the nomination deadline for the Osborn Barr Paramore fourth annual Rural Spirit Awards. The awards are given out to recognize unsung heroes of rural America who “instill hope, solve problems, and commit to stepping up to meet the needs of their communities” as the country faces ongoing challenges related to COVID-19. OBP is looking to celebrate people who support and improve rural America through community service and economic development.
JOBS
CBS LA

Largest Tiny Home Village In California To Serve Unhoused Community Opening In Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – The largest tiny home village in the country and in California, which will serve as interim housing for people experiencing homeless, was set to open Thursday in Highland Park. This latest tiny home community is one of about a half dozen around the city that are accommodating about 1,000 people struggling with homelessness. City leaders said that the tiny home villages are a step in the right direction toward fighting the homeless crisis. In the Highland Park, each of the tiny homes have the option for one or two beds. There’s air-conditioning, heating and quilts made by local...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Hero#Grove City
RiverBender.com

Alton Community Service League Christmas Wreath Raffle

ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc. The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191. The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

MCDOT announces guide to improve accessibility for people with vision disabilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is creating new ways to improve accessibility for people with vision disabilities. MCDOT has a guide design titled Planning and Designing Streets to be Safer and More Accessible for People with Vision Disabilities. According to the department, this guide will work to create accessibility […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
wsau.com

Wausau School District Facilities Survey Deadline Approaching

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Friday marks the last day to take the Wausau School District’s facilities survey. The survey asks the community about the district’s current facility offerings. Information learned will be used to map out a solution to the district’s current facilities needs that voters will support. This comes...
WAUSAU, WI
Garden Grove, California

Garden Grove, California

25
Followers
110
Post
900
Views
ABOUT

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy