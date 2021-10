CHICAGO - A Chicago pizza place fueled a firestorm on social media with complaints that there were not enough workers to open. Coalfire Chicago, which has locations in West Town and Lake View, tweeted on Sunday: "We are closed today. I simply do not have enough people to open. In nearly 15 years of selling pizza, this has never happened. I am sorry for any inconvenience this causes anyone. I look forward to being back open on Tuesday. Thank you for your support."

