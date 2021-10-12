CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Fire Department trainer talks trust, watching Birdseye Fire burn near home

By Natalie Haddad
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tvS1_0cPFkzbk00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- One Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighter and trainer found himself in a position he'd never been in before over the weekend. The Birdseye Fire, sparking just north of Peyton, slowly crept near the home of Captain Josh Winter.

Naturally, many questions ran through his mind:

“Is my family packed up, is my family prepared, do we have the dogs," Captain Winter listed. "Do we have a plan of how we’re gonna get out and how we’re gonna go.”

Smoke billowed up and could be seen over the trees.

“I had to step out of knowing I wasn’t gonna be the one to go there and do the work.”

Winter has been with CSFD for twenty years. Over the last year, he's taken up an in-house position within the department, training firefighters to combat everything from structural fires to wildland fires through the department's specialty wildland program.

However, this means that when there's a fire, he stays behind. Even when the fire is near his home, where his wife and children stay.

“I think I’m still processing what that means to do this job, train people to do what we do, and then in a way almost feel somewhat helpless," Winter admits.

The Birdseye Fire started on Friday and was 100% contained by Sunday afternoon, allowing families within its two-mile mandatory evacuation radius to return home.

Winter's family was ultimately able to stay put, narrowly missing the evacuation zone, but had things taken a turn for the worse, he says he trusted his crew and the other agencies to complete the job efficiently.

He says this job is about completing the "mission," which he lists as "life safety, incident stability, and property conservation."

From fighting fires to training those who do, Captain Winter says it all comes down to one thing while he stays behind.

"Over the training that we do, the experiences that we have … we really learn to trust each other," Winter said

Winter says wildfires are no longer a seasonal concern, but a year-round issue. He says the best way to keep your home protected is to be mindful of dry vegetation, clear gutters of pine needles and other debris, keep furniture a distance from the outside of your home, and always have an evacuation plan.

Captain Winter and other members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department talk this, along with other issues such as mental health and other subjects outside of firefighting and training on their podcast, The Kitchen Table Podcast . To listen, click here .

The post Colorado Springs Fire Department trainer talks trust, watching Birdseye Fire burn near home appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters called to rescue worker trapped in trench

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A trench collapsed at a worksite near Garden of the Gods Road Wednesday morning, trapping one worker up to his legs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the site near 1900 W. Garden of the Gods Road just before 10 a.m. Multiple rescue crews started The post Colorado Springs firefighters called to rescue worker trapped in trench appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several cars crashed near Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards Wednesday, causing a power outage that affected thousands of people. At least one power pole was severely damaged by a truck involved in the crash. Colorado Springs Utilities says nearly 3,000 people were without power. A few more details about the The post Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

56% of Colorado Springs Police Department staff vaccinated against COVID

EDITOR NOTE: An original version of this story used the 2021 City of Colorado Springs amended budget to calculate the number of Colorado Springs Police Department employees. Colorado Springs Police provided an updated figure Wednesday morning. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The deadline for Colorado Springs Police Department employees to either be vaccinated against COVID The post 56% of Colorado Springs Police Department staff vaccinated against COVID appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters respond to heavy house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday night, Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4523 Misty Drive, which is in Northeast in Colorado Springs. At first, heavy smoke was billowing out of the garage and front of the home. The heavy smoke soon turned into large flames, as the fire pushed through the The post Colorado Springs firefighters respond to heavy house fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Peyton, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Peyton, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
Peyton, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the average home price at $500,000, getting one for free would seem too good to be true, right? But that's exactly what's happening with two adjacent houses on West Costilla Street in the southwest downtown area. KRDO The houses were built around 1900; the smaller one is vacant and The post Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Self-defense experts warn against using pepper spray in light of recent attempted robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a Colorado Springs man successfully thwarted a robbery attempt by using pepper spray, local self-defense experts are warning that pepper spray isn't the right solution for everyone. "The key thing to remember is that this could also have occurred with someone else who didn't know how to deploy it The post Self-defense experts warn against using pepper spray in light of recent attempted robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of toddler killed in Colorado amusement park ride files wrongful death lawsuit

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO. (KRDO) - Family of the 6-yea- old girl who was killed in a Colorado amusement park ride over Labor Day weekend has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park. Wongel Estifanos died after riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Garfield County. The Haunted Mine Drop is The post Family of toddler killed in Colorado amusement park ride files wrongful death lawsuit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

UCCS police investigating ‘racially divisive’ stickers placed around campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police say they are conducting an investigation after discovering several racially divisive stickers around the the University’s campus on Monday.  The stickers read ‘white guilt is child abuse' and ‘they hate you for being white’. They also possess the name ’Hundred-Handers’ — a The post UCCS police investigating ‘racially divisive’ stickers placed around campus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Fire Fighting#Accident#The Birdseye Fire#Csfd
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain firefighters save several beehives on fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain firefighters were called to a fire Friday night outside of the Fountain Nature Center, where several beehives had been set on fire. According to the City of Fountain, "Firefighters extinguished the fire and then worked to save the remaining bees by moving them to another area." The bees didn't attack, The post Fountain firefighters save several beehives on fire appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Would-be robbery victim pepper sprays suspect, according to CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police say a would-be robbery victim managed to pepper spray his assailant when the suspect demanded he hand over some items he had just bought at a nearby store. According to the Colorado Springs Police Blotter, it happened off S. Academy in Colorado Springs. The victim was able to The post Would-be robbery victim pepper sprays suspect, according to CSPD appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Picture of sixth-grader with taped on mask sparks D20 investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 began an investigation after an image of a sixth-grade student with a mask taped to her face made the rounds on social media. District officials said on Friday a parent claimed a teacher told a student to tape their mask to their face so it wouldn't The post Picture of sixth-grader with taped on mask sparks D20 investigation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect involved in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting. On October 7, Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Detectives contacted a vehicle involved in multiple bank robberies at Maizeland Rd. and North Academy Blvd. When detectives approached the vehicle, the sheriff's office says the suspect fired The post Suspect involved in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo sees 122% increase in homicides from 2020 to 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There have been 20 homicides in Pueblo so far in 2021, more than double last year's total with a little over two more months remaining. According to statistics in the City of Pueblo's proposed 2022 budget, there have been 16 homicides in 2021 as of August 2021. Since then, there have The post Pueblo sees 122% increase in homicides from 2020 to 2021 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife studies Pikes Peak bighorn sheep herd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado terrestrial biologist Ty Woodward and volunteers make the trek up Pikes Peak every week to study the mountain's bighorn sheep herd. It sounds like fun but the crew must make the 14,115-foot summit before dawn to get in position, according to the CPW SE Region Twitter. On Thursday, October 14th, The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife studies Pikes Peak bighorn sheep herd appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

9 hospitalized in head-on crash in Monument; alcohol, marijuana suspected as a factor

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol say a driver collided head-on with another vehicle on I-25 early this morning. The driver was driving the wrong way, going southbound toward northbound I-25 traffic. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 162 on I-25, which is near to the The post 9 hospitalized in head-on crash in Monument; alcohol, marijuana suspected as a factor appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating Colorado Springs shooting on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is in East Colorado Springs near Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The shooting happened at around 2:00 The post Police investigating Colorado Springs shooting on North Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Male transported to hospital after being stabbed outside of a bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was transported to a local hospital after being stabbed outside of a bar Monday morning. According to the police report, police responded to a call about a disturbance between two males on the 200 block of N. Cascade Ave. at around 2 a.m. One male victim was found The post Male transported to hospital after being stabbed outside of a bar appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing shopper outside Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody Monday morning after allegedly robbing a shopper outside a nearby Colorado Springs business. According to the police report, police from the Sand Creek Division responded to a robbery in progress at the 1800 S. Academy Blvd. The incident happened around 9:34 a.m. Shortly after, the The post Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing shopper outside Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Free device checkups available at Colorado Springs Cybersecurity Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you've got an electronic device that you want to keep safe from hackers, or you know a family member who might be susceptible, you can get valuable tips Tuesday morning at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center's Cybersecurity Day. It's happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday The post Free device checkups available at Colorado Springs Cybersecurity Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Venetucci Farm holds up tradition giving away pumpkins to kindergartners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting today, October 19th, Venetucci Farm will hold up generations of generosity giving pumpkins away to kindergartners all across the Pikes Peak Region. The annual event has been going on for 50 years, according to a press release from the farm, even lasting through COVID-19 lockdowns last year. This year, the The post Venetucci Farm holds up tradition giving away pumpkins to kindergartners appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy