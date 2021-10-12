CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exam Invigilator - Casual

 10 days ago
Pay: £8.91 (currently for workers over 21 yrs)

Start Date: asap

The school has an exciting opportunity for Exam Invigilators to support with the busy exam periods. Your presence will maintain the integrity of examinations in an environment that enables a student to perform at their best.

You will assist with setting up of exam venues, checking examination packs, assisting candidates and actively invigilating during examinations. You will be required to check attendance, record relevant details, so good communication, both written and verbal, are essential. You may be required to scribe/read for students – full training will be provided.

Employment for this position is offered on a casual basis. Hours worked vary between 8.00 am and 5.30 pm. Exam sessions are up to three hours, so invigilation sessions may be up to four hours in some instances. You will be asked to attend a training session where full training for the role will be given.

What you will need to succeed:

It is essential that you possess good interpersonal skills and an ability to deal with matters calmly, swiftly and firmly, without being confrontational. Previous experience in working with secondary school age children would be a distinct advantage as would any previous supervision experience, although this is not essential. Confidentiality inside and outside the workplace is essential, as is the ability to support the schools ethos and vision into the wide community.

Closing Date: 18/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: 21st October 2021

Information about the school

The Royal Harbour Academy is a mixed, non-selective 11-18 foundation school of 900 students on the border of the lovely coastal towns of Ramsgate and Broadstairs in South East Kent.

The school is at an exciting time of its development having been formed out of the amalgamation of two schools in 2015. The school is arranged over a split site with Years 7 and 8 on our Newlands Lane site and Year 9 along with Key Stages 4 and 5 at our Marlowe Way premises.

We are an International Baccalaureate Organisation World School and run International Baccalaureate programmes for our 6th Form and Key Stage 3 students. Our Lower Site broadly follows a primary school structure with students having fewer teachers and a strong focus on literacy and numeracy progression.

We are in the process of formally academising and work closely with our Coastal Academy Trust partner schools which include Dane Court Grammar School and Cliftonville Primary School. The school is making tremendous progress and it is an exciting time to join our team. Our most recent Ofsted inspection gave glowing praise about the school, judging behaviour, personal development and the 6th Form as good.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

