‘Blade Runner 2049’ Director Says It’s a ‘Miracle’ The Film Didn’t Ruin His Career
Blade Runner 2049 is surely one of the bolder sequels of the last 25 years. Yes, it was based on a classic sci-fi film, and it did feature the series’ original star, Harrison Ford, reprising his role as Rick Deckard. Still, it was a massive $150 million movie that continued the story of a film that wasn’t an especially big hit in the first place. True to form, Blade Runner 2049 wasn’t a blockbuster either — it made about $250 million worldwide, not bad but also not great for a movie of its size. Director Denis Villeneuve basically made one of the most expensive cult films of all time.awesome923.com
