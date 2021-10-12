‘Blade Runner 2049’ Director Says It’s a ‘Miracle’ The Film Didn’t Ruin His Career

Blade Runner 2049 was released in theaters on October 5, 2017. Blade Runner 2049, feature film directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Dunes) and written by Michael Green with Hampton Fancher, was certainly one of the most incredible cinematic bets of recent years: returning after a long time to the cinema bringing a sequel to a masterpiece like that of Ridley Scott, released in 1982, was certainly a courageous choice and, in some ways, even too ambitious. Despite the warm welcome from the public and critics (and also from the world of awards, with two Oscar obtained), the film did not gross that much, taking into account that the marketing alone had cost a whopping 300 million dollars, never actually returned.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO