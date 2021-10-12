CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KS1 Teaching Assistant - Term Time

 10 days ago
Pay: Kent Range 3 Pro rate full time salary

Start Date: Immediate

We are seeking to appoint a Teaching Assistant to support the learning and personal development of the children and to enable them to make the best use of the educational opportunities available at St. Mildred’s. This may be as a class based teaching assistant or supporting individual children or groups of children with specific needs. All of our teaching assistants supervise children during the lunch session. This post will be for 28.75 hours per week and will be temporary in the first instance. It will be paid at Kent Range 3 and be pro rata of the full time salary equivalent.

Applicants must have good numeracy and literacy skills and/or an NVQ or equivalent related to the post. Experience of working with children is vital.

Our vision is: Dream Big, Aim High, Make a difference.

Applicants must believe in and model this and our values which are Honesty, Enjoyment, Achievement, Respect and Teamwork (see our website for more details).

We are a warm and friendly Infant school with a strong, supportive and committed staff team.

We would normally encourage visits to the school prior to application but this is not possible at this time. We would encourage you look at our website to familiarise yourself with our school.

Closing Date: 08/11/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: Monday 15th November 2021

Information about the school

St. Mildred’s is a three form entry infant school in Broadstairs with a creative and child centred approach to education. The school is situated near the railway station and library and is about 10 minutes from the beach at Viking Bay. Our Outstanding Ofsted report from March 2016 stated ‘Pupils behave well, enjoy each other's company, are highly confident learners and keen to do their very best.

St Mildred's has a well developed creative curriculum, which provides our children with exciting opportunities for learning, both in the classroom and in the wider environment. We place high value on the Arts and outdoor learning; we have established a Forest School in our grounds. Our staff are friendly, enthusiastic and very committed to providing the best education we can for our pupils.

We have an active PTFA and supportive Governing Body, all of whom contribute to the strong community environment we have within the school.

St Mildred's is a Co-operative Foundation Primary school which believes strongly in the Co-operative ethos. As part of Thanet Endeavour Learning Trust we work in very close partnership with Bromstone Primary School with whom we are federated, and with Garlinge Primary School. We share our Executive Headteacher with Garlinge, Bromstone and Parkside Schools.

St Mildred's is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children.

Please note that we will only accept applications made electronically through this site. Applicants will always require the relevant child safeguarding checks to be successful.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

