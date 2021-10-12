CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading Standards Officer

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Part-time Trading Standards Officer Job

Work for a renown local council in an area of constant change and redevelopment. Trading Standards Officer: £26ph to £33ph (Part-Time 2/3 days a week)

Your new company

Working as a Trading Standards Officer for this bustling West London Borough you will get to work with a variety of interesting cases, working closely with the local community, to process and manage a wide range of cases.

Your new role

You will deliver, as directed, a range of services in accordance with legislation, codes of practice, corporate policies, local systems, policies and guidance and good professional practice. This will include but is not limited to: inspections, projects, surveys, alternative enforcement activities, publicity, attending meetings, processing applications, visits, investigating complaints and service requests, sampling, monitoring, gathering evidence, making test purchases, carrying out PACE interviews, taking statements and determining appropriate action, commensurate with the grade and post. To undertake consistent, proportionate, targeted, accountable and transparent enforcement action, in accordance with best practice advice and guidance and enforcement policies. You will conduct investigations and other enforcement work with regard to breaches of legislation, in compliance with the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA), Criminal Proceedings and Investigations Act (CPIA) and Human Rights Act (HRA). You will also prepare legal cases and evidence for Court, Tribunal or other statutory Hearing, and appear and give evidence as a witness at Court, Tribunal or other statutory Hearing. You will competently deal with the processing of applications, notifications, referrals, consultations, schemes, licences, registrations and grants, carry out reviews and give approval. Finally, you will represent the Council at meetings, internal or external and liaise with other authorities, agencies, council services, service providers, government representatives, architects, surveyors, solicitors, other professionals, traders, residents and other customers, as appropriate.

What you'll need to succeed

You will need a level 2 CTSI Trading Standards qualification or Equivalent, as well as having done appropriate CTSI modules. You will have to competently deal with the processing of applications, notifications, referrals, consultations, schemes, licences, registrations and grants, carry out reviews and give approval. You must be able to be a flexible and effective team member, supporting the service and its objectives by taking a flexible approach to work activities across the division, places of work, team changes, work systems, practices, case allocation, times and hours of work.

What you'll get in return

A guaranteed 3+ month, likely rolling contract, with potential to go permanent afterwards, as well as a competitive pay rate. Work will be mainly in office with occasionally being out of office around the local area. This is a great opportunity to work on a variety of interesting cases, and help shape the local community.

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

