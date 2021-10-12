CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cringe Blog: "Escape Room" is dumb fun, and "Thelma" provides held-breath mystery and thrills

By Ryan Kohn
Longboat Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for the next "Scream" movie — which is annoyingly just titled "Scream," meaning we're going to have to do the thing where we list the year next to it when referencing it, a la "Scream" (2022) — dropped today. I saw some people hating on it because they're mad Ghostface is using a phone to unlock people's electric door locks or whatever. Who cares. I've made peace with the fact that the original will never be topped. It's fine. The sequels are still (mostly) fun, and this one seems to be the same. Based on the trailer, I think the meta thing it's going for this time is reboots of popular franchises and the nostalgia that drives them. If this is the case, it makes me like the title a little more (still annoying but thematically relevant). It's a smart idea not only in terms of our current movie culture but with the franchise itself, and it's being directed by the Radio Silence team, who also directed Cringe Blog fave "Ready or Not." The cast includes franchise newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Berrera and Jenna Ortega, plus staples Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. It releases in January.

