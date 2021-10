There are many games out there, plenty of which are packed with a large number of characters. One such game is Final Gear, which, as a strategy RPG, features a whole roster of pilots, some of which provide aid when in combat, and others are best left behind. If you happen to be a fan of mech battles, well, this game is for you, so read on to find out which characters suit you best.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO