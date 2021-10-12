Everything Matt Campbell said before Iowa State's trip to Kansas State

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Texas Tech on Saturday. “Good afternoon, everyone. Big weekend for us heading down to Lubbock against a really good Texas Tech team. They're playing well. Happy for Coach (Matt) Wells. He's one of my close friends in the profession and happy to see him having success, doing it in a variety of ways, but an explosive offense, veteran quarterback, a lot of good skill players playing really well up front offensively. Defensively, people have gotten after them a little bit. I think they have some really good talent, some good athletes. They run to the football and they smack you, but they've run into a couple of teams that have been able to rush the football, and then they have to play catch up. That's kind of where we're at right now as far as we need to play from ahead more so than from behind, and that's what we've done the last few weeks is play from behind. That's probably not suited best for us. You see when we play ahead against Stanford or against Nevada, our ability to dictate some of the tempo and pace and calls we make both offensively and defensively. We're playing from behind, we have probably been more aggressive on defense, which causes some bigger plays. Then, offensively, we'd like to be balanced. We're better balanced right now. It's a big week for us, an important week for us. Guys had good spirits and good energy yesterday and are excited for another opportunity.”

