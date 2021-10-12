CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, IN

Police memorial event focuses on unity

By Mara Flora
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainstorms drove this year’s annual Police Memorial and Appreciation Event inside and made the gathering more intimate than it may have been. The weather also nixed an outdoor meet-and-greet hour planned with the community and officers from all Boone County agencies. But refreshments for that event moved inside, and the public and officers found donuts, cookies, hot dogs and piping-hot pizza, awaiting during the hour before the memorial service.

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Lebanon, IN
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
City
Jamestown, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Deputy, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, IN
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. The nearly 1,200-page report by Sen. Renan Calheiros is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Nielsen
Person
Michael Greene
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy