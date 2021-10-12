CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ongoing Temporary Cleaner Required £13 per hour PAYE Education setting with immediate start!

Your new company

Your new company are a professional higher education environment looking to expand their cleaning team through busy periods.

Your new role

Your new role requires you to clean the premises and internal offices of the school. This includes classrooms and bathrooms.

You will be working shift patterns from 06:00 - 08:00 and 15:30 - 18:00 Monday - Friday.

What you'll need to succeed

To succeed, you will need to have previous cleaning experience as well as clear communication.

You will need to be a reliable and trustworthy individual who is punctual.

What you'll get in return

You will receive weekly pay of £13 per hour PAYE as well as a holiday entitlement of 28 days which is accrued over each our worked.

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

