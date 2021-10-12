CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casual Sports Coach - Casual

Pay: NJ0C Grade D2 points 4 - 11 £9.81 - £11.27 per hour

Start Date: October 2021

Greenacre Sports Partnership

Required asap

Casual contract (as and when required)

Salary: NJC Grade D2 points 4 - 11 £9.81 - £11.27 per hour

Based at Greenacre Academy, the Greenacre Sports Partnership & Greenacre PE Department is dedicated to the development of PE and school sport across the local area. The partnership works with 40 schools from across Medway focussing on areas such as teacher training, assessment for learning and schemes of work including lessons plans.

Amongst the many benefits of working within the Trust you will receive;

  • Skills for Life Trust values
  • Free Private Healthcare Cover
  • Personal development and promotion opportunities across the Trust
  • Trust wide focus on staff wellbeing
  • A supportive environment

The successful applicant will be highly motivated with a positive and proactive approach to support students from numerous schools. The successful candidate will have their own transport as some travel may be required various sites across Medway.

The Skills for Life Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is subject to an enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS Check) and the receipt of two satisfactory references.

Closing Date: 22/10/2021 at 15:00

Interviews: October 2021

Information about the trust

The Skills for Life Trust, is an established Multi Academy Trust (MAT) which comprises of two secondary academies and three primary academies: Greenacre Academy, Walderslade Girls’ School, Warren Wood Primary Academy, Hilltop Primary Academy and Chantry Community Academy.

The Trust vision is for Skills for Life to pervade the curriculum and extra-curricular activity. In addition to the normal school diet, the Trust aims to prepare our students for the adults that they are to become, through teaching life skills and exposing them to a whole range of potential careers and mentors from the business world, both locally and regionally. The Skills for Life vision also permeates through staff practices, where we are mindful of staff well-being and workload. We are a trust who cares for their staff and this is reflected in our low staff turnover and positive staff surveys.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

