Medical professionals who are not physicians will be able to perform abortions. The day after the topic of abortion was brought up in the second gubernatorial debate betweeen Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, the Murphy administration announced the state board of medical examiners has adopted a rule change that will allow medical professionals who are not physicians to perform abortions. This particular issue — who can perform abortions — has been a point of contention in the campaign.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO