Gabby Petito Died By Strangulation, According to Coroner—Here's What That Means
When 22-year-old Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11—just 10 days after her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned to his parents' home with her van, following a cross-country trip—the US immediately became captivated by her case. Now, nearly a month after Petito's remains were found in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, officials have released her official cause of death: homicide by strangulation.www.health.com
Comments / 3