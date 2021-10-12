Rogers expands in England with Silicone Engineering acquisition

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany—Even during a pandemic, Teknor Apex Co. successfully found a way to open a new compounding plant in Rothenburg, Germany. "Our team did a great job during COVID to make it happen," Europe general manager Jan Duyfjes said Oct. 12 at Fakuma 2021. "The plant was built in cost and in timeline and we're very happy with it."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO