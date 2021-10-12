Rogers expands in England with Silicone Engineering acquisition
CHANDLER, Ariz.—Rogers Corp. has acquired Silicone Engineering Ltd., a Lancashire, England-based manufacturer of silicone material solutions. With the acquisition, Chandler-based Rogers expands its advanced silicone platforms and adds a European Center of Excellence to its service offerings. The English location, Rogers said, can better serve overseas customers across numerous markets, including electric and hybrid electric vehicles, industrial and medical.www.rubbernews.com
Comments / 0