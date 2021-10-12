Rogers expands in England with Silicone Engineering acquisition

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHANDLER, Ariz.—Rogers Corp. has acquired Silicone Engineering Ltd., a Lancashire, England-based manufacturer of silicone material solutions. With the acquisition, Chandler-based Rogers expands its advanced silicone platforms and adds a European Center of Excellence to its service offerings. The English location, Rogers said, can better serve overseas customers across numerous markets, including electric and hybrid electric vehicles, industrial and medical.

