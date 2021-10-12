CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Mayor Kim Janey, congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Preservation Of Affordable Housing And Nuestra Comunidad And City Of Boston’s Department Of Neighborhood Development Announce Groundbreaking Of Affordable Housing In Nubian Square

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 7 days ago

The Kenzi at Bartlett Station will create 50 new units for older Bostonians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCoBX_0cPFff5p00

Mayor Kim Janey announced the groundbreaking of new affordable housing to be built on the former MBTA Bartlett Station Lot D in Nubian Square. United States Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the Department of Neighborhood Development, Nuestra Comunidad, Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), and partners celebrated the initiative with a groundbreaking Tuesday. The $27 million project, to be named The Kenzi at Bartlett Station, will create 50 units of supportive, affordable housing for older adults and is part of the five-phase redevelopment of the former bus yard now owned by Nuestra Comunidad and Windale Developers. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony builds on the City of Boston’s commitment to creating more affordable housing, especially for older residents.

“I am thrilled that the next stage of the Bartlett Station development has begun. These new affordable rental apartments for older Bostonians will provide much-needed housing in Roxbury,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “This project will build on the larger inclusive development that is transforming Nubian Square. I want to thank Nuestra, POAH, MassHousing, and all of our partners for helping to realize our vision to turn a contaminated brownfield into new housing and a commercial hub for this community. The City of Boston continues to be committed to creating and preserving affordable housing that provides older residents a safe place to call home.”

"While we’re in the midst of this debate around what is infrastructure, again I affirm that housing is infrastructure and against the backdrop of a national reckoning on racial injustice, housing is a racial justice issue, it is an economic justice issue, and it is a climate justice issue," said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. "Housing is a fundamental human right, and that goes for every member of our community, especially our seniors. Everyone deserves more than shelter, they deserve a home, and that’s what they will have here at The Kenzi."

The Kenzi at Bartlett Station will create 50 units of housing for older Bostonians with 41 affordable one-bedroom units, 3 affordable two-bedroom units, and 6 market-rate two-bedroom units. All residents at the new 57,576 square foot building will have 24/7 access to on-site concierge services and a resident service coordinator. Additional wellness services will be available once construction is complete. The new housing development will create 44 new affordable units restricted to Bostonians over the age of 55 who earn at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), or $77,350 for a two-person household. The development’s affordable housing also includes five units of housing for formerly homeless individuals.

“The Kenzie at Bartlett Station will help seniors to age in the community with access to services through a unique partnership with the Boston Medical Center,” said Aaron Gornstein, President and CEO, Preservation of Affordable Housing. “We are also proud that the development will achieve the highest levels of energy-efficiency while providing significant contracting opportunities for local minority and women-owned businesses.”

“Our older neighbors in Roxbury have told us they need affordable, comfortable homes in which to age, sustain their health and enjoy their community without fear of displacement,” said Nuestra Comunidad Development Corporation Executive Director David Price. “A key to success in helping Roxbury seniors is the partnerships created for this project, starting with POAH and Nuestra, and also including neighborhood leaders and organizations who have helped guide this visionary senior housing project and other developments at Bartlett Station.”

The construction of these new homes at The Kenzi at Bartlett Station also aligns with the City of Boston’s housing goals to produce more affordable housing for older Bostonians, as outlined in Housing a Changing City: Boston 2030. The City’s housing plan set a target of creating 2,000 low-income elderly units by 2030. In the last five years, 552 new senior units have been completed or are currently in construction in the city of Boston. Of these, 515 or 93 percent of these units are income-restricted units for individuals 55 and older, with 494 created for low-income individuals making at or below $56,400 or 60 percent AMI, and 21 were created for moderate-income individuals with income limits at or below $67,700 or 80 percent AMI. Recently, Hearth at Four Corners created 54 new units of supportive, affordable housing for older adults in Dorchester and the Barton Rogers School in Hyde Park is under construction. The City of Boston has nine more housing developments for older residents in the pipeline that will create another 365 income-restricted units.

“The latest phase of Bartlett Station is a major component of the revitalization of the Nubian Square area,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay. “This a transformative endeavor for Roxbury that will bring new housing and economic opportunities to the neighborhood, and we are pleased to be part of the development and financing team.”

The Nubian Square site is being redeveloped by Nuestra Comunidad Development Corporation and Windale Developers, Inc. and will ultimately create approximately 383 new homes for working families, including 166 homes for purchase, 217 rental apartments, and 30,000 square feet of commercial space. The development project is anticipated to generate approximately 100 retail jobs and 900 construction jobs, with 60 percent of the jobs going to workers of color.

The Kenzi at Bartlett Station will employ environmentally friendly design features throughout that meet the U.S. Green Building Council LEED Homes Silver certifiable standard. The development also meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star standards.

The development of the Kenzie at Bartlett Station was made possible in part to funding from $15 million in state and federal housing tax credit investments from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC), $4 million from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, $1.5 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, $1.75 million in Community Preservation Act funding, $750,000 from the Neighborhood Housing Trust, $700,000 investment by Preservation of Affordable Housing, and $500,000 from the Boston Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQzQz_0cPFff5p00
From left to right, Nuestra resident Jacquelyn Anderson, MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay, Nuestra Executive Director David Price, POAH Managing Director Rodger Brown, POAH Board Chair Georgia Murray, State Representative Chyna Tyler, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Deputy Director for Neighborhood Housing Development for the City of Boston Jessica Boatright.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENT (DND)

The Department of Neighborhood Development is responsible for housing people experiencing homelessness, developing affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can find, maintain, and stay in their homes. As part of the ongoing coronavirus response, the Office of Housing Stability is administering Boston’s Rental Relief Fund, which has given out more than $20 million to more than 4,000 households and is also conducting tenant’s rights workshops to educate residents about the eviction moratorium and their rights. The Boston Home Center continues to provide down payment assistance to first-time home buyers and home repairs for seniors and low-income residents. The Supportive Housing Division works with various partners around the city to rapidly house individuals who are experiencing homelessness. For more information, please visit the DND website.

ABOUT NUESTRA COMUNIDAD DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Nuestra Comunidad has been working in the Roxbury community and nearby Boston neighborhoods since 1981. One of Boston’s oldest and most successful community development organizations, Nuestra CDC has developed 800 affordable rental homes and built and sold 200 affordable homes. Nuestra’s Home Center has trained more than 3,000 people in homeownership and helped more than 500 families to purchase their first homes. With roots originally in Roxbury’s Latino community, Nuestra CDC has helped to lead the ongoing revitalization of Nubian Square neighborhood business district and Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue corridor. Nuestra Comunidad is a chartered member of the NeighborWorks America Network.

ABOUT PRESERVATION OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING (POAH)

POAH is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve, create and sustain affordable, healthy homes that support economic security, racial equity, and access to opportunity for all. POAH owns and operates more than 12,000 affordable rental homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, including 5 housing communities in Boston: Kenmore Abbey (Kenmore Square), Franklin Square House (South End), Blackstone Apartments (West End), Flat Nine at Whittier, a mixed-income, multi-use rental and homeownership community on the site of the former Whittier Street Public Housing and The Loop at Mattapan Station, a mixed-income, transit-oriented housing community under construction in Mattapan Square that is also a collaboration between POAH and Nuestra Comunidad. POAH is celebrating its 20th year anniversary this year.

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

Mayor comments on affordable housing plan for old Clearview apartment homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roughly 21,000 households cannot afford quality housing in Savannah. That’s about 40 percent of Savannah households, according to information released by the Housing Savannah Task Force in July. The topic of affordable housing came up at Mayor Van Johnson’s weekly news conference, specifically housing in west...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Flint Beat

Flint City Council approves new affordable housing project in Carriage Town

Flint, MI—A new affordable housing development is coming to Carriage Town following the city council’s vote of approval Monday night. Communities First will be developing apartments at a vacant property at the corner of Grand Traverse and W. University Ave. The development will have 48 units, 43 of which will be designated as affordable housing units.
FLINT, MI
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner pulls support from $15 mil affordable housing project

Mayor Sylvester Turner has pulled his support from a controversial housing project at the center of a city-run selection process that the former housing director called a “charade” to steer millions in federal dollars to a favored developer. The mayor’s office announced on Monday it would recommend Harvey recovery funding...
POLITICS
BET

Boston Mayor Kim Janey Signs Executive Order For Indigenous Peoples Day

The holiday calendar for Boston, Massachusett is being updated. Acting Mayor Kim Janey signed an executive order for Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day. This order is effective immediately, making Boston the latest city to officially adopt the holiday. According to Boston’s NBC 10, the replacement of holidays is...
BOSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Act#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Bostonians#Nuestra Comunidad#Windale Developers#Nubian#Masshousing
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Massachusetts Officials Announce Funding for Affordable Housing, Including Financing for WinnDevelopment’s Plan to Transform the Farr Alpaca Mill

HOLYOKE, MA– Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development (EOHED) Secretary Mike Kennealy and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox joined WinnCompanies leaders and Holyoke elected officials in downtown Holyoke to celebrate new funding for affordable housing in the Commonwealth. This year, the DHCD launched...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lancaster Online

Mayor asks Lancaster City Council to use $5M in rescue funds for affordable housing

When: Council meeting, Oct. 4. What happened: Council was asked to allocate $5 million of the city’s $39.5 million in American Rescue Act funds toward affordable housing projects. Why it matters: Lancaster is seeking feedback through the end of October on how the city should use its ARPA funds. (engage.cityoflancasterpa.com/en/projects/american-rescue-plan)
LANCASTER, PA
New Haven Independent

Newhall Blasts Affordable Housing Plan

Scrap the existing plan. The neighborhood doesn’t want NeighborWorks New Horizons, or affordable housing. Fifty residents of southern Hamden delivered that message Monday night at a public meeting about the future of a blighted property located at 560 Newhall St., home to Hamden’s long deserted and decaying middle school. The...
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News 4 Buffalo

New front in Buffalo mayor’s race: affordable housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton has held up her leadership of an inner city land trust to show she has the skills to run the city. But it seems Walton’s vision for affordable housing is starting to crumble. It has been one of the positive talking points of India Walton’s candidacy […]
BUFFALO, NY
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Augusta city leaders address growing affordable housing crisis

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update to an I-Team investigation into the city’s growing affordable housing crisis. Tuesday commissioners addressed the problem we exposed last month. Our I-Team uncovered out-of-state investors are buying up cheap housing in Augusta and evicting long term tenants like Kim Wright. Tuesday she brought...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Denver

Denver Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Project For Homeless Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – An affordable housing project for people experiencing homelessness in Denver is underway. Ground broke for the new development near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue on Tuesday. The $17 million project, named Rhonda’s Place, will offer 49 income-restricted unites. People earning up to 30% of the area median income are eligible, up to $22,050 for a single-person household. Support services, including disability and mental health needs, will also be available to help tenants avoid homelessness. Features will include community space, shared laundry facilities, and meeting rooms as well as an enclosed outdoor space with a dog run and garden. There are 13 bus stops nearby. The project is expected to be finished by December of 2022.
DENVER, CO
connectcre.com

Former Schoolhouse Evolves into Affordable Housing in Greater Boston

Capstone Communities and MPZ Development have broken ground on an affordable housing initiative involving the redevelopment of a former schoolhouse in Bridgewater, MA. Nixon Peabody’s Affordable Housing & Real Estate practice served as project advisors. Capstone and MPZ acquired McElwain School — which sat vacant for more than 20 years...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
coloradopolitics.com

Denver to recommend mandatory affordable housing in new residential developments

The City of Denver is considering a proposal to create a mandatory affordable housing requirement for all new residential developments of eight units or more within the city. If passed, this would require new developments in typical market areas to build 8% of new units for tenants who make 60% or below the area median income or 12% of the units for up to 80% the area median income.
DENVER, CO
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

City of Binghamton Invests $2 Million to Turn Blight into Affordable Housing

The City of Binghamton is investing $2 million to renovate blighted properties and create homeownership opportunities for low-to-moderate income families. The money is from the American Rescue Plan funds. The city is partnering with the Broome County Land Bank to renovate properties that were foreclosed upon. Those homes will then be put back on the market and the tax rolls.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

95
Followers
456
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy