Detroit Police seek suspect who abducted, sexually assaulted young Farmington Hills girl

(WWJ) Detroit Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl in Detroit.

Suspect Vehicle Photo credit Detroit Police

Police said the girl left her home in Farmington Hills on Sunday, walked for approximately two hours, and did not know where she was.

She stopped in the area of 8 Mile Rd. and Grand River, where the suspect pulled up in a light-colored Jeep Renegade and asked if she needed help, police said.

She told authorities she got into his car and realized he was driving in the wrong direction. She could not escape.

Police said the suspect took the child to an “unknown home” where he assaulted her. She was able to get away from the home after her attacker left the room, police said.

As the child was walking away, a Good Samaritan saw her and called 911.

Detroit Police contacted Farmington Hills officers — who had filed a missing report on the girl. She was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Police are now searching for the male suspect, who was driving a white or gray, 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade. He has been described as a bald Black male, with a beard. A composite sketch of the suspect is expected to be released at some point Wednesday.

The FBI has now joined Detroit and Farmington Hills police in the investigation, and authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down the suspect.

When Detroit Police Major Crimes Cmdr. Michael McGinnis was notified of the case, he says he couldn't help but think of how terrified the young girl must have been.

“And if the public thinks of that and they look at this vehicle, I know they’ll come through for us and give us the information we need," McGinnis said during a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Calling this an extremely disturbing case -- one that's "every parent's nightmare" -- Detroit Police Chief James White says authorities are getting closer to closing in on the suspect.

“Our thoughts are with this brave little girl. Everyone who has talked and worked with her has spoken about her level of maturity in helping and aiding us in identifying this perpetrator," White said.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King had this message for the suspect:

“Our investigators are actively working and grow ever closer to identifying you. As soon as possible, turn yourself in to the Farmington Hills Police Department, the Detroit Police Department, or any police department.”

Authorities say somebody, somewhere knows something about the case or recognizes the vehicle. Officials are hoping a sketch of the suspect will help their efforts in the investigation.

If you have information on this crime, contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

This is a developing story. Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio on air, online and the Audacy app as we learn more information.