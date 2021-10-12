District 26-6A football update: Westlake, Lake Travis flash defense in dominant week

The Chaps (6-0, 3-0 District 26-6A) stayed undefeated and handed Bowie its first loss of the season, 35-0, in a battle of two of the Statesman’s top five teams in its Class 6A power poll. Jack Kayser rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, Hunter Henault finished with 98 yards and a score on the ground, and Cade Klubnik both ran and passed for TDs while the Westlake defense forced three turnovers and came up with three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. The Chaps have yet to allow a point during district play and held Bowie to less than 200 yards. Colton Vasek made two sacks, Luke Aaron and Will Courtney both had eight tackles, and Aaron and Denim Collins brought down interceptions. Hunter Luke hauled in a 93-yard scoring bomb from Klubnik, while Jaden Greathouse scored Westlake’s other touchdown.