FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Accused cop killer Jason Banegas claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself in a fatal struggle with officer Yandy Chirino, according to the arrest affidavit. On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held at Hollywood Police Headquarters. The parents of slain officer Yandy Chirino were joined by the police chief and hundreds of other mourners. Banegas, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Chirino late Sunday. Banegas was ordered to stay in jail without bond on Tuesday morning. Jason Banegas (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) In his first appearance, we learned Banegas was released from jail in Miami-Dade County about...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO