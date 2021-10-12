CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Winter storm to cause Interstate 90 closure west of Rapid City

By Nathan Thompson
Rapid City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 90 west of Rapid City will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday until further notice as conditions continue to worsen from a strong winter storm in the Black Hills. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the enforced closure will impact Interstate 90 in both directions from the Wyoming border to Exit 55/Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City. There is no expectation when the highway will reopen as of Tuesday night.

