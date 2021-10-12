CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Izzy Judd reveal baby name

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry and Izzy Judd have named their baby Lockie. The McFly drummer and his wife welcomed their third child into the world on Monday (11.10.21) and the 37-year-old violinist revealed their son's full name as she shared a series of images of their older children, Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit meeting

Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Baby Is Revealed

Oh Baby, there was another big reveal on The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night (Oct. 6), Group A returned to the stage of Fox’s hit TV show to show off their best efforts. By night’s end, one of those five -- Baby, Bull, Hamster, Skunk and the "wildcard" Pepper -- was unmasked to the nation.
SheKnows

Megan & Harry Are Changing the Way People Name Their Babies

Archie is taking the UK by storm, in a manner of speaking. The U.K. Office for National Statistics announced its top ten baby names, and for the first time ever the name Archie cracked the top ten in England and Wales. The rise in popularity is undoubtedly due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing the name for their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019. The name was an unusual choice for a royal baby — neither his first nor middle names have any royal connection, either historical or modern. It’s not completely out of left field...
The Press

Harry Judd is a dad again

Harry Judd has become a father for the third time. The McFly drummer and his wife Izzy think their family is now "complete" after the violinist gave birth to a baby boy, a brother for Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit. The couple took to Instagram on Monday (11.10.21) to share...
Hello Magazine

Harry Judd and wife Izzy return to rainbow family home with baby Lockie - photos

Harry Judd has recently welcomed his third child with wife Izzy, and introduced baby Lockie to his new family home on Tuesday. The McFly singer shared a sweet snap of his children Lola and Kit meeting their baby brother, who was sleeping in a Moses basket inside the family house. He wrote in the caption: "Meeting Lockie for the first time. Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd 11/10/21. Thanks for all of your messages x."
Daily Mail

McFly star Harry Judd and wife Izzy reveal they have named their son Lockie and share sweet snaps of their older children Lola and Kit meeting the newborn

Harry and Izzy Judd welcomed their third child together on Monday. And the McFly rocker, 35, and his musician wife, 37, revealed they named their son Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd on Tuesday in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a precious family snap of their older children Lola, five and Kit,...
prima.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing's Harry Judd and wife Izzy welcome third child

Strictly Come Dancing champion Harry Judd has become a dad for the third time. Confirming the birth of his and wife Izzy's second son on Instagram on Monday (October 11), the McFly drummer shared a black-and-white selfie of the trio cuddling in a hospital bed. "Clever Mummy and baby boy...
Hello Magazine

Stacey Solomon reveals newborn baby daughter's sweet name

Stacey Solomon has revealed the name of her newborn baby daughter - and it's so sweet!. The Loose Women panellist and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their second child together on Monday 4 October, which was also Stacey's 32nd birthday. However, they did not choose a moniker for the newborn straight away.
rolling out

8 celebrity couples who are the epitome of Black love

All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Says She and Prince Harry Were ‘Overwhelmed’ After Lili’s Birth in Plea for Paid Family Leave

Sharing her truth. Meghan Markle opened up about her experiences as a parent in an open letter about paid family leave — and she admitted it’s not always a piece of cake. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” the Duchess of Sussex, 40, wrote in the letter to U.S. Congress, published on Wednesday, October 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”
arcamax.com

Eve finds her perfect match as she returns to TV with 'Queens'

There's Eve, rapping in her signature style while stalking through some wretched excess, flaunting a big house, a yacht and many scantily clad admirers in director Tim Story's video. It's as if "Now That's What I Call the '90s" has come to life. But this is the opening scene for...
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
purewow.com

How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Affected 2020's List of Most Popular Baby Names

There’s no denying that 2020 was a packed year for the British royal family. In fact, not a day went by when there wasn’t a royals story being reported or important news being announced. So, when the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics found that a handful of royal names became more popular over the course of the year, we weren’t necessarily surprised. And as it turns out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son’s name, Archie, finally made the cut.
The Independent

The most popular baby names in England and Wales revealed

The most popular baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales in 2020 have been revealed, with Oliver and Olivia topping the list for the fifth year in a row.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Oliver has remained a favourite for boys’ names for the past eight years, while Olivia has been the top girls’ name for the past five years.There have been some changes to the top 10 names for both boys and girls. Ivy and Rosie have replaced Grace and Freya in the top 10 girls’ names, while Archie replaced Charlie in the...
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
