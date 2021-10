Personally, I am definitely not a fan of bats, but for some reason, a lot of kids have an unwavering fascination with them. If your child is one of those kids, then they’d probably enjoy getting a stack of bat coloring pages to fill in on a rainy day (or any day, really). You don’t even have to shell out money to do this, either, because there are a bunch of free pages you can print right at home.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO