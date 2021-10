The Iowa Hawkeyes are 6-0 for the third time in the 23 years of the Kirk Ferentz era. They’re ranked #2 in the AP Poll for the first time 36 years. They just took down a top-5 opponent inside Kinnick Stadium for the fifth time in six tries, but for the first time while also ranked in the top-5 since 1985. Any way you slice it, we’re in the midst of an historic season from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO