BOSTON — Al Horford won’t mince words: Even at 35 years old, yes, being in the starting lineup means something to the veteran. “For me as a competitor, I want to be in the position that I’m playing when it matters most, that I do like to start,” Horford said. “That’s just the reality of me as a competitor and me trying to feel like I can contribute and be a great asset.”

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO