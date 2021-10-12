CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Trailer for 'Ride the Wave' Doc About a Young Scottish Surfer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I realised I really shouldn't be in the water, then I saw a huge wave." MetFilm has debuted a fest promo trailer for a surfing documentary called Ride the Wave, from Scottish filmmaker Martyn Robertson. This is now playing at the London Film Festival this month, after originally premiering at the

www.firstshowing.net

First Showing

Official Trailer for Acclaimed Doc 'Cusp' About Teenagers from Texas

"Girls are scared ’cause they know…" Showtime has revealed an official trailer for the documentary Cusp, marking the feature debut of talented filmmakers Isabel Bethencourt & Parker Hill. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to numerous rave reviews, where it also won a Special Jury Prize for Emerging Filmmakers. It also played at AFI Docs, and debuts on Showtime this November. Cusp chronicles one formative year of teenage life for three friends in a Texas town where there's little to do but party—and where liquor, drugs, and guns are found everywhere. "Followed through lazy hangouts, fast-food outings, and bonfire parties, Autumn, Brittney, and Aaloni allow directors Parker Hill & Isabel Bethencourt to observe intimate moments within their homes and social circles. The film's raw vérité approach creates a sensitive, multifaceted portrait of adolescent girlhood and the time and place in which these girls experience it." This doc is similar to American Teen and Minding the Gap, offering insight and perspectives and truths.
thisis50.com

“She Paradise” – Official Trailer

17 year old Sparkle discovers a free spirited group of Soca dancers at a car show in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control, Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions.
First Showing

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Music Doc 'Learning To Live Together' Trailer

"It was like a shooting star." Abramorama has released an official trailer for a music history documentary film called Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen, from director Jesse Lautner. The film tells the story of Joe Cocker's historic "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" tour through the lens of the Tedeschi Trucks Band's reunion of the Mad Dogs. This premiered at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival, and also at the Raindance Film Festival. Learning To Live Together is described as "an electrifying documentary and concert film spotlighting the reunion of the celebrated 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen,' Joe Cocker's short-lived tour featuring a mammoth thirty-two piece band. The original members (including the late Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell) and the reunion organizers (Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band's Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi) tell the story of the original tour and the reunion, both highlighted by inspired performances." This looks like an enjoyable music doc about both past and present.
IGN

Apex - Exclusive Official Trailer

Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future. The cast includes Neal McDonough, Bruce Willis, Corey Large, Alexis Fast, Nels Lennarson, Lochlyn Munro, Megan Peta Hill, and Trevor Gretzky. Edward Drake from a screenplay he also wrote with Corey Large. Apex opens in theaters, on digital and On Demand on November 12, 2021.
#Surfer#Ireland#Scottish#Galway Film Fleadh
First Showing

Yancy Butler Must Battle Evil in Horror 'The Accursed' Official Trailer

"If I would've known, I never would've come here." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the trailer for an indie horror film titled The Accursed, also known as Severed Silence, from writers / filmmakers Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michelle, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. It opens in a few more weeks, available to watch on VOD anywhere. Yancy Butler stars as a woman who has spent twenty years suppressing and fighting off a maleficent curse that was placed upon her bloodline. Then one day a family member knowingly releases it, forcing her to kill or to be killed. The cast includes Izabela Vidovic, Goran Visnjic, Maiara Walsh, George Harrison Xanthis, and Melora Walters. Unfortunately this does not look good at all. Only thing I'm wondering is what's in the vines moving all on their own. Strange.
Screendaily

Cannes Great 8 doc ‘Ride The Wave’ scores UK deal ahead of LFF premiere (exclusive)

Martyn Robertson’s surfing documentary Ride The Wave has been picked up for UK theatrical distribution by Glasgow-based doc specialist Cosmic Cat. MetFilm Sales is handling international rights. The film is making its international premiere at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), having debuted at Ireland’s Galway Film Fleadh in July.
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For WOMEN IS LOSERS

Tags: Alejandra Miranda, Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit, Cranston Johnson, Lincoln Bonilla, Liza Weil, Lorenza Izzo, Shalim Ortiz, Simu Liu, Steven Bauer, Women Is Losers. HBO has released this official trailer for WOMEN IS LOSERS. STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON HBO MAX ON OCTOBER 18, 2021. In 1960’s San Francisco, bright and talented...
IGN

Olaf Presents - Official Trailer

In Olaf Presents, Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique "retelling" of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing. Olaf Presents launches on November 12 on Disney+.
First Showing

Official US Trailer for German Political Comedy 'Operation Curveball'

"We make the facts." Rock Salt Releasing has already debuted this German film in cinemas in the US, but we're catching up with it now. Operation Curveball, also known as just Curveball, originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, but got in trouble because of the title. One of the other alternate US titles is Curveball - A True Story, Unfortunately. The film tells the grotesque, at times even surreal, true story of how the Iraq war was started based on nothing but fake intelligence and the involvement of the German government. It's a very awkward, dark comedy from Germany about how how they provided false details to the Americans that lead to the start of the Iraq War in 2003. The name "Operation Curveball" is actually the real name given to the Iraqi asylum seeker they used as a source, even though he didn't know anything and just wanted a German passport to stay. Curveball stars Sebastian Blomberg, Dar Salim, Virginia Kull, Michael Wittenborn, Thorsten Merten, and Franziska Brandmeier. The film kind of follows in the footsteps of Adam McKay using humor to tell a true story about political mishaps and big governmental lies.
First Showing

Miami Graffiti Artist Coming-of-Age Thriller 'Vandal' Official Trailer

"What else have you got to say?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled Vandal, the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Jose Daniel Freixas. This originally premiered at the 2019 Miami Film Festival a few years ago, and is finally getting an official VOD release this fall. The young leader of a legendary Miami graffiti crew, Nick "Damage" Cruz, looks back on his legacy and experiences love & loss while battling a longtime rival on the streets. Daniel Zovatto stars as "Damage", and is joined by Frankie J. Alvarez, Beau Knapp, Otmara Marrero, Juan Pablo Raba, Richard Schiff, Dax Rudnak, Ralph Rodriguez, Angeline Appel, Manolo Gonzalez-Vergara, and Veronica Gessa. This doesn't look like the greatest movie, but it does look authentic, made by people who actually know what it's really like to be a graffiti artist on the streets of Miami. And that makes a difference.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Mayor Pete' Doc Film from Filmmaker Jesse Moss

"Are you connecting with people?" Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for Mayor Pete, an inside look documentary at Pete Buttigieg's campaign to run for President of the United States in 2020. Directed by Jesse Moss (of The Overnighters, The Bandit, Boys State), Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Buttigieg's mission to be the youngest and first openly LGBTQ President of the USA, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team. "From the earliest days on the campaign trail to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, the film reveals the strategizing and suspense of pursuing the highest office in the land–and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center." This first premiered at the Chicago Film Festial and a few other fests this year. Solzy at the Movies' review raves that "Mayor Pete is right up there with The War Room. Sure, the results didn't go his way but the intimacy in this film is unlike many other campaign documentaries." Yeah, I really want to see this doc.
First Showing

On Their Way to a New Year's Eve 1999 Party in UK Trailer for 'Pirates'

"Getting into that party is the only thing that matters." "Boys – we're going on a mission." Picturehouse in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for an indie flick called Pirates, just that, Pirates and that's it. This is being billed as "the world's shortest road movie", following three eighteen-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London on New Year's Eve 1999. They drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205 pumping out a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for any tickets for the best millennium party ever. Starring Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, and Reda Elazouar, with Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekah Murrell, and Aaron Shosanya. Ohhh yeah, this looks rad! Always fun to take a journey back in time and hang out with some youngsters just trying to party.
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Teenage Girls Are On the “Cusp” in Sundance Doc

“I don’t know how to describe me. I’m not an adult, but I’m not a kid anymore,” says one of the teens at the center of “Cusp.” From Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, the award-winning doc is an intimate portrait of three high school girls — Brittney, Aaloni, and Autumn — living in rural Texas. A new trailer for the award winner sees the trio sounding off on this transitional period of their lives, where there’s no blueprint for “normal.” “My life is still, like, I don’t know what’s going on,” we’re told.
First Showing

First Trailer for Disturbing Folk-Horror Film 'The Feast' from Wales

"There's a feast waiting for us." IFC Midnight has unveiled an official trailer for a twisted new horror film titled The Feast, filmed in Welsh and directed by Welsh filmmaker Lee Haven Jones. This one originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, and has been playing at numerous other genre festivals through the year, including at Beyond Fest and the Telluride Horror Show most recently. This horror feature follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. Annes Elwy stars as the very creepy Cadi, she's joined by Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, and Chris Gordon. Not sure what exactly is going on, but it looks unsettling in many ways.
urbandaddy.com

"Big Wave Surfer" Captures the Death-Defying Pursuit to Ride Massive Waves

It takes a special type of person to run toward danger. Or to paddle toward a massive wave. Most of us: not that type of person. But Kai Lenny is. He's one of the world’s best surfers, known for riding some of the world's biggest waves, and he's the youngest person to be inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame. He's also the author of "Big Wave Surfer: The Greatest Rides of Our Lives," a new hardcover tome that offers an inside look at the sport.
First Showing

Watch: Amusing 2-Min Animated Short 'Dead Meat' About a Seagull

Seagulls gotta eat, too! I'm sure we've all seen that infamous viral video of a seagull scarfing down an entire hot dog in one gulp. Disgusting, but also kind of ingenious? This fun 2-minute animated short film called Dead Meat is inspired by that remarkable feat of consumption. Dead Meat is made by a filmmaker named Adnan Peer Mohamed, who is currently studying at the Vancouver Film School and created this project during his time there. Adnan explains that he "wanted to go for something short and silly with this and I'm hoping that you get a little 'heh heh' out of it!" This definitely should make you laugh! I'm impressed at how much of a story he tells within only 2 minutes of time with just a seagull, but that's the magic of filmmaking, especially with animation. And as with any good film, I already want to hang out more with these characters.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Night Night' Thriller About Recovering from Trauma

"I'm just feeling very vulnerable, and confused right now." K Factor Films has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Night Night, marking the feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker Niki Koss. This film hasn't played at any festivals, but will be opening in November for anyone interested. After waking up from a horrific car accident, April must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell. Koss introduces it: "A one of a kind aesthetic, coupled with a fierce female lead is the formula that I believe makes Night Night so special." The film stars Brenna D'Amico as April, with Deric Augustine, Matty Cardarople, Eric Roberts, and featuring Tony Todd. Night Night is a "refreshing new take on a female driven psychological thriller that the world is more than ready for." This looks like it becomes extra creepy once the story really gets going, with some big twists & turns likely. Take a look below.
First Showing

First Australian Trailer for Jacques Audiard's 'Paris, 13th District' Film

"She drives me stupid crazy. I'm obsessed." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Paris, 13th District, originally known as Les Olympiades. This is the latest film from award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, The Sisters Brothers) and it originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a black & white story of young love in modern Paris - following three different stories of people living in the 13th district of Paris. Technically this is an adaptation of the graphic novel" Killing and Dying" by Adrian Tomine, a modern tale of love and friendship, co-written with Léa Mysius and Céline Sciamma. The full cast includes Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Oceane Cairaty, and Anaïde Rozam. This wasn't my favorite film from Cannes, but it does have some wonderfully modern takes on intimacy and sex and love that are nice to see in a film. Plus the electro score by Rone totally rules.
First Showing

Cam Gigandet & Bruce Dern in Gritty Western 'Last Shoot Out' Trailer

"I'm just trying to stay alive. I suggest all you do the same." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a western action thriller titled Last Shoot Out, yet another new film from B-movie director Michael Feifer, also of A Soldier's Revenge and Catch the Bullet within the last year. The plot follows a woman who escapes her new husband's ranch after learning he killed her father. She hides out with a gunman named Billy Tyson at a remote outpost until he comes from her. Skylar Witte stars as Jocelyn, with a cast including Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, Michael Welch, Jay Pickett, & Brock Harris. Unfortunately it looks instantly forgettable, even with lots of shoot outs, another direct-to-video dump. Don't waste your time with this one.
