It’s been more than a year since the pandemic, and it probably has made you nostalgic for the sweaty, smelly gym you loved going to in the morning prior to work or on a lazy weekend morning. And although if you see going to the gym as a chore, there’s no way you won’t miss your favorite exercise machines after many long months indoors. You never know what you have until it’s gone, and you never know how much exercise equipment matters until you’re forced to work out at home. Sure, dumbbell exercises are great and can definitely help you build muscle, but they can’t be the only weapon in your at-home gym arsenal.

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO