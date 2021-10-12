'So Late So Soon' Doc Trailer About Two Aging Artists Looking Back

There's something new coming to your local neighborhood art house theater! MUBI is launching a brand new subscription service called MUBI GO, starting out in NYC at the end of this month. What exactly is it? Here's how they describe it: "A ticket to see a brand new hand-picked film. In a theater. Every single week. Plus a MUBI subscription. Only $10.99 a month, for a limited time." On their website, it explains that every week they'll choose a new film, then you login with the app and can choose any venue showing it (that works with MUBI GO) at the best time for you, and that's it. You've got a ticket! In theory, this means that every month you can see up to 4 or 5 films, if you go to every one. Other info (about repeat viewings, venues, etc) is not yet available. This is a great idea! I'm all for it. And you get access to MUBI streaming, too. Excellent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO