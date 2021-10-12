CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'So Late So Soon' Doc Trailer About Two Aging Artists Looking Back

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's only a life that you and I could've made." Oscilloscope Labs has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled So Late So Soon, made by filmmaker Daniel Hymanson. This intially premiered at last year's True/False Documentary Film Festival, and arrives in select theaters this fall starting in November.

www.firstshowing.net

Variety

First Look at Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith in Machine Uprising Feature ‘Mother/Android’

Hulu has released a first look for their sci-fi movie “Mother/Android,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith. The new film, which debuts Friday, Dec. 17, marks the feature directorial debut of “Project Power” and “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. Set in the near future, Moretz stars in the film as Georgia, who is days away from the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Sam (Smith). “Mother/Android” follows the couple through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. They must face “No Man’s Land” – a stronghold of the android...
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Ride the Wave' Doc About a Young Scottish Surfer

"I realised I really shouldn't be in the water, then I saw a huge wave." MetFilm has debuted a fest promo trailer for a surfing documentary called Ride the Wave, from Scottish filmmaker Martyn Robertson. This is now playing at the London Film Festival this month, after originally premiering at the 2021 Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year. The film is about a 14-year-old up-and-coming Scottish surfer named Ben Larg who wants to conquer one of the most dangerous cold water waves in the world at Mullaghmore, Ireland. If he succeeds, he will become the youngest surfer ever to do so. Danger, opportunity, and parental dilemma collide propelling Ben and his family towards an unknown destiny, as he dives in and faces his fears. This trailer ends on such an intense cliffhanger, I'm immediately sold. I want to see this! It also just seems like an inspiring story of raising kids to be fearless and ambitious, and we always should be open to stories like this.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Cusp’ Trailer, Premiere Date: Showtime Doc Examines Trio Coming Of Age In Texas Military Town – Update

UPDATED: Showtime Documentary Films has unveiled the first official trailer for Cusp, a feature debut doc from directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, which will premiere on Showtime on November 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Set in a small military town in Texas and filmed in vérité style, Cusp follows three wild-spirited teenager girls as they live out a fever-dream summer, watching as the strictures of adolescence clash with their growing desire for personal agency. The coming-of-age pic captures authentic moments of female friendship, while also addressing what it means to grow up in a culture of toxic masculinity. The film premiered earlier this year...
TEXAS STATE
Parade

UPtv's 2021 Christmas Lineup Is Here—And So Is Our Exclusive Look at the Trailer for Their Month of Merry Movies!

It’s not quite Halloween yet, but networks are gearing up for the holiday season with a plethora of yuletide movies ready to enchant you with snowy kisses and winter romance. Where Hallmark Channel once reigned supreme, other networks and platforms like Lifetime and Netflix have dived into the mix with their own slate of holiday movies. One of those networks is UPtv. The channel (whose name begets its slate of uplifting entertainment) is serving up holiday cheer this year with a brand new series, nine world premiere movies, plus a “GILMORE the Merrier” Gilmore Girls marathon.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

‘Scream’ Is Officially Back And The First Trailer Looks Awesome

It’s that time of year when scary movies just hit different. I am someone that loves scary movies, and one of my favorite franchises is the Scream franchise. After a 10 year absence, we have a real treat this year, because Scream is back! This will be the fifth installment and it will include some original cast members like Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.
MOVIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
First Showing

Yancy Butler Must Battle Evil in Horror 'The Accursed' Official Trailer

"If I would've known, I never would've come here." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the trailer for an indie horror film titled The Accursed, also known as Severed Silence, from writers / filmmakers Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michelle, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. It opens in a few more weeks, available to watch on VOD anywhere. Yancy Butler stars as a woman who has spent twenty years suppressing and fighting off a maleficent curse that was placed upon her bloodline. Then one day a family member knowingly releases it, forcing her to kill or to be killed. The cast includes Izabela Vidovic, Goran Visnjic, Maiara Walsh, George Harrison Xanthis, and Melora Walters. Unfortunately this does not look good at all. Only thing I'm wondering is what's in the vines moving all on their own. Strange.
MOVIES
First Showing

MUBI is Launching a Cinema Subscription Service Called MUBI GO

There's something new coming to your local neighborhood art house theater! MUBI is launching a brand new subscription service called MUBI GO, starting out in NYC at the end of this month. What exactly is it? Here's how they describe it: "A ticket to see a brand new hand-picked film. In a theater. Every single week. Plus a MUBI subscription. Only $10.99 a month, for a limited time." On their website, it explains that every week they'll choose a new film, then you login with the app and can choose any venue showing it (that works with MUBI GO) at the best time for you, and that's it. You've got a ticket! In theory, this means that every month you can see up to 4 or 5 films, if you go to every one. Other info (about repeat viewings, venues, etc) is not yet available. This is a great idea! I'm all for it. And you get access to MUBI streaming, too. Excellent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Arts
Youtube
Movies
Documentaries
First Showing

Miami Graffiti Artist Coming-of-Age Thriller 'Vandal' Official Trailer

"What else have you got to say?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled Vandal, the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Jose Daniel Freixas. This originally premiered at the 2019 Miami Film Festival a few years ago, and is finally getting an official VOD release this fall. The young leader of a legendary Miami graffiti crew, Nick "Damage" Cruz, looks back on his legacy and experiences love & loss while battling a longtime rival on the streets. Daniel Zovatto stars as "Damage", and is joined by Frankie J. Alvarez, Beau Knapp, Otmara Marrero, Juan Pablo Raba, Richard Schiff, Dax Rudnak, Ralph Rodriguez, Angeline Appel, Manolo Gonzalez-Vergara, and Veronica Gessa. This doesn't look like the greatest movie, but it does look authentic, made by people who actually know what it's really like to be a graffiti artist on the streets of Miami. And that makes a difference.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Night Night' Thriller About Recovering from Trauma

"I'm just feeling very vulnerable, and confused right now." K Factor Films has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Night Night, marking the feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker Niki Koss. This film hasn't played at any festivals, but will be opening in November for anyone interested. After waking up from a horrific car accident, April must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell. Koss introduces it: "A one of a kind aesthetic, coupled with a fierce female lead is the formula that I believe makes Night Night so special." The film stars Brenna D'Amico as April, with Deric Augustine, Matty Cardarople, Eric Roberts, and featuring Tony Todd. Night Night is a "refreshing new take on a female driven psychological thriller that the world is more than ready for." This looks like it becomes extra creepy once the story really gets going, with some big twists & turns likely. Take a look below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Another New Teaser Trailer for Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

"Whence is that knocking?" Apple has debuted their own different teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest big screen Shakespeare adaptation coming this fall. This recently premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and is opening in theaters in December. A24 is handling the theatrical release (watch their trailer here), while Apple will debut streaming in early January. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. The cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. Another very short teaser, but the stunning shots from DP Bruno Delbonnel are pretty much all they need to show anyway. Take a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

First Australian Trailer for Jacques Audiard's 'Paris, 13th District' Film

"She drives me stupid crazy. I'm obsessed." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for the film Paris, 13th District, originally known as Les Olympiades. This is the latest film from award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, The Sisters Brothers) and it originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a black & white story of young love in modern Paris - following three different stories of people living in the 13th district of Paris. Technically this is an adaptation of the graphic novel" Killing and Dying" by Adrian Tomine, a modern tale of love and friendship, co-written with Léa Mysius and Céline Sciamma. The full cast includes Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Oceane Cairaty, and Anaïde Rozam. This wasn't my favorite film from Cannes, but it does have some wonderfully modern takes on intimacy and sex and love that are nice to see in a film. Plus the electro score by Rone totally rules.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Disturbing Folk-Horror Film 'The Feast' from Wales

"There's a feast waiting for us." IFC Midnight has unveiled an official trailer for a twisted new horror film titled The Feast, filmed in Welsh and directed by Welsh filmmaker Lee Haven Jones. This one originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, and has been playing at numerous other genre festivals through the year, including at Beyond Fest and the Telluride Horror Show most recently. This horror feature follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. Annes Elwy stars as the very creepy Cadi, she's joined by Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, and Chris Gordon. Not sure what exactly is going on, but it looks unsettling in many ways.
MOVIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for Acclaimed Austrian LGBTQ Drama 'Great Freedom'

"You don't belong here." "And you do?" The Match Factory has debuted an international promo trailer for the Austrian drama Great Freedom, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year to mostly positive reviews. Based on a true story about a prisoner. In post-war Germany, Hans is imprisoned again and again for being homosexual. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long time cell mate, Viktor, a convicted murderer. What starts in revulsion grows to something called love. The film stars award-winning German actor Franz Rogowski (who's everywhere these days) as Hans, Georg Friedrich as Viktor, plus Anton von Lucke and Thomas Prenn. Early reviews of the film praise it in many distinct ways: "While it smoulders with indignation for the injustice that was perpetrated for so many years, Great Freedom is also a love story, a remarkable character study, and an absorbing meditation on what long-term imprisonment for a crime that is not a crime does to the soul." Yeah this looks very good! It's worth a watch.
MOVIES
First Showing

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Story in 'Keyboard Fantasies' Doc Trailer

"This film, this artist, this music, this story: all rare gems." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for Keyboard Fantasies, a compelling documentary about a musician not many people have heard of. As a sci-fi obsessed woman living in isolation, Beverly Glenn-Copeland self-released "Keyboard Fantasies" in 1986. Recorded in an Atari-powered home studio, the cassette had 7 tracks of a "folk-electronica hybrid." Three decades later the musician - now Glenn Copeland - began to receive messages from around the world, thanking him for the music they'd just discovered. Courtesy of a rare-record collector in Japan, a reissue of Keyboard Fantasies and subsequent plays by Four Tet, Caribou and more, the music had finally found its audience two generations down the line. The film "sees the protagonist commit his life and music to screen for the first time - an intimate coming of age story spinning pain and the suffering of prejudice into rhythm, hope and joy." Don't know much about this, but it sounds great! Another intriguing discovery - check it out.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Amusing 2-Min Animated Short 'Dead Meat' About a Seagull

Seagulls gotta eat, too! I'm sure we've all seen that infamous viral video of a seagull scarfing down an entire hot dog in one gulp. Disgusting, but also kind of ingenious? This fun 2-minute animated short film called Dead Meat is inspired by that remarkable feat of consumption. Dead Meat is made by a filmmaker named Adnan Peer Mohamed, who is currently studying at the Vancouver Film School and created this project during his time there. Adnan explains that he "wanted to go for something short and silly with this and I'm hoping that you get a little 'heh heh' out of it!" This definitely should make you laugh! I'm impressed at how much of a story he tells within only 2 minutes of time with just a seagull, but that's the magic of filmmaking, especially with animation. And as with any good film, I already want to hang out more with these characters.
COMICS
First Showing

First Trailer for Disney+'s Animated Version of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'

"Look at these little nerds, out past their bedtime!" Disney has unveiled the first official trailer for another new adaptation of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, this time as an animated movie for streaming on Disney+ this fall. Fox already made four (!!) live-action movies based on this book series by Jeff Kinney, starting with the original Diary of a Wimpy Kid from 2010, ending with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul in 2017. This new take features animation that sticks to the style of the books, with stick-figure like characters turned into 3D characters. "Here's what you need to know: don't get the cheese touch!" Greg Heffley is an ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous. The problem is that he has to survive middle school first. This new Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley. Directed by an experienced animation veteran, who has directed for "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" in the past. Have fun.
MOVIES
First Showing

Cam Gigandet & Bruce Dern in Gritty Western 'Last Shoot Out' Trailer

"I'm just trying to stay alive. I suggest all you do the same." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a western action thriller titled Last Shoot Out, yet another new film from B-movie director Michael Feifer, also of A Soldier's Revenge and Catch the Bullet within the last year. The plot follows a woman who escapes her new husband's ranch after learning he killed her father. She hides out with a gunman named Billy Tyson at a remote outpost until he comes from her. Skylar Witte stars as Jocelyn, with a cast including Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, Michael Welch, Jay Pickett, & Brock Harris. Unfortunately it looks instantly forgettable, even with lots of shoot outs, another direct-to-video dump. Don't waste your time with this one.
MOVIES
First Showing

Examining the Life of 'Kurt Vonnegut' in 'Unstuck in Time' Doc Trailer

"What happens when a writer stops writing?" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, a unique look at the life of this famed writer. This is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival in a few weeks. The film began 39 years ago when young, struggling filmmaker Robert B. Weide (of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth) wrote a letter to his literary idol proposing a film on Vonnegut's life and work. Shooting began in 1988 and the resulting doc reflects the friendship and bond Weide and Vonnegut formed over the decades. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is first and foremost a biography of a beloved American author. But it also documents a filmmaker's odyssey as he examines the impact of a writer's legacy on his life, extending far beyond the printed page. Looks like an especially intellectual doc considering the years of connection and footage he has of Vonnegut. I am more than interested and very curious to hear everything he has to say! It looks like a must watch doc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

