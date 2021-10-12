'So Late So Soon' Doc Trailer About Two Aging Artists Looking Back

"What else have you got to say?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled Vandal, the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Jose Daniel Freixas. This originally premiered at the 2019 Miami Film Festival a few years ago, and is finally getting an official VOD release this fall. The young leader of a legendary Miami graffiti crew, Nick "Damage" Cruz, looks back on his legacy and experiences love & loss while battling a longtime rival on the streets. Daniel Zovatto stars as "Damage", and is joined by Frankie J. Alvarez, Beau Knapp, Otmara Marrero, Juan Pablo Raba, Richard Schiff, Dax Rudnak, Ralph Rodriguez, Angeline Appel, Manolo Gonzalez-Vergara, and Veronica Gessa. This doesn't look like the greatest movie, but it does look authentic, made by people who actually know what it's really like to be a graffiti artist on the streets of Miami. And that makes a difference.
