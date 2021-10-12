CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Communicating with Masks

By Rachel Y. Moon, MD
aappublications.org
 10 days ago

I am probably not alone in saying that I have a love-hate relationship with masks. There are so many reasons to love masks – most importantly, they decrease the chance of getting or spreading an infectious disease. As someone who is used to getting sneezed, coughed, and spewed on by my

www.aappublications.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
WATN Local Memphis

To mask or not to mask: What are the guidelines?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County continues to see a decline in COVID cases. This has many wondering when the September mask mandate will be lifted. We get it. It can be a little confusing. Last time Shelby County’s COVID cases were below average, the mask mandate was lifted. This time,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrive Global

Essential Aspects of Digital Communication

Concrete Jungles may be where we reside but our minds firmly reside in the virtual space now. On account of the pandemic and advances in technology, our work and personal lives are both almost exclusively digital. The availability of work emails on our phones kept us strongly tethered to work round the clock pre-covid but the arrival of the pandemic has ushered in a predominantly digital work environment. Most meetings are now online and video meetings have seen a swift, exponential rise in popularity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Citizens Voice

To mask or not to mask? That is the question

Right now, masking is one thing we can all agree to disagree on. While mask-wearing is currently optional for most public places, this is not the case with public schools. As many of the local school districts opened their doors for the 2021-22 school year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf mandated masks for school-aged children and teens. By doing this, he took the decision out of the equation for school board members and administration. No masks, no state funding.
WYOMING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#Weather#Pediatrics#The Mayo Clinic#Family Partnerships
fox16.com

Building Relationships: Communication

You’re trying… they’re not. They’re trying, you’re not. It’s not always about who’s trying the most, but about when you’re both trying TOGETHER- that’s when things start to change. So let’s talk communication- It can be overwhelming in a relationship. Sometimes you get so frustrated trying to get your point...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theithacan.org

Lack of communication is detrimental to students

Today’s college students are used to being able to communicate whenever they’d like. Schools, for the most part, cater to this requirement and communicate with students via email and other internet-based communication channels. It’s a good technique to make sure that students receive essential updates and notices on time. However, when an institution decides to not communicate important information to its students, it might have disastrous consequences depending on what message was meant to be sent. Students may become disconnected from their campus community because of these communication challenges. This benefits neither party.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Benzinga

How To Stop Coughing So Hard From Marijuana Smoke

Sure, it’s a natural instinct to jump in there like the big boys and start chiefing away like Cheech and Chong, but that’s where most beginners go terribly wrong. There is nothing that makes a marijuana user appear more like a novice than when they cough after every single hit. Their face turns all beet red, their eyes start watering as though they had just watched “Toy Story 3” and the hacking sounds coming from their gyrating body tells the others in the room that they can’t hold their weed. In a lot of ways, coughing incessantly after smoking marijuana is tantamount to when someone scrunches up their face down at the local bar after taking a shot a tequila. Everyone can always tell a lightweight by these physical reactions and let’s face it, no one wants to be considered an amateur in a time when smoking grass is becoming so popular.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy