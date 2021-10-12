CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville businesses, venues, agencies under investigation by the state over ‘vaccine passports’

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRUga_0cPFcSOD00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state health department says it’s investigating some businesses in the Jacksonville area for requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The people and places on the list could be facing millions of dollars in fines.

The list has over a hundred agencies, businesses, venues, and people on it from across the state. Action News Jax counted eight places in the Jacksonville area on the list.

STORY: Four Jacksonville teens linked to deadly home invasion in Woodstock neighborhood

“People really need yoga. Like right now there’s an epidemic happening of coronavirus, but there’s also a mental health epidemic, and people need an outlet,” Ashley Hanna said.

She opened Titanium Yoga to the community three years ago. Navigating her business through COVID-19 has taught her to get creative. She opened up two vaccine-only classes, leaving the other 38 classes open to everyone.

“We just want everyone to feel safe,” she said.

Those two classes landed her on the list of places possibly violating the state’s “vaccine passport” law, which bars businesses from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Hanna says she didn’t even know she was being investigated until another Florida business owner called her.

“This to me just seems silly,” she said.

The other spots in the Jacksonville area on the list include Allied Universal, Mobile Mini, Daily’s Place, FDLE’s Jacksonville counterterrorism squad, Seafarers International Union, Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman.

A spokesperson at Daily’s Place tells Action News Jax some artists have said they’d like to require attendees to show a negative COVID test before entering the venue. They can show a vaccine passport as an alternative to a negative test, the venue said.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson expects lots of legal action will be taken, and says it’s still unknown who will come out on top.

“We’re in this really odd situation of having vaccination certificates — many of us have those — and if an employer asks for them, are they within their rights to ask for them, or is that a HIPAA violation?,” Carson said.

As for Hanna, she wants everybody to feel safe and welcome at her studio.

“We just want everyone to feel like they can do something healthy for their body, mind and spirit, while being inside during this crazy time,” she said.

Keep in mind, just because a place is on the list doesn’t mean it’s breaking the law. The places on the list are simply being investigated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Feeding Northeast Florida has new options for free food distributions

Jacksonville — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is reminding the community about some changes to the free food distribution schedule at Feeding Northeast Florida. The mayor sent a tweet today with the changes. This Thursday is the second time this month where people can get fresh groceries for free at Redemption...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Manatees have starved to death by the hundreds along Florida’s east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the seagrass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a House committee Tuesday. Seagrass has been decimated in the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon and...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A judge denied bond Tuesday for Alex Murdaugh, saying the attorney's considerable financial resources and mental instability appear for now to make it too risky to allow him to await trial outside of jail on charges he stole $3.4 million in insurance money meant for the sons of his housekeeper.
COLUMBIA, SC
WOKV

US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

US high court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to block a vaccine requirement imposed on Maine health care workers, the latest defeat for opponents of vaccine mandates. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate. It previously rejected challenges of...
MAINE STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy