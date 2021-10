As of now, it seems that a little less than one-third of the Seattle Police Department has decided to serve and infect you with a virus that has killed more than 700,000 Americans. The latest numbers via Seattle Times: "In all, 292 Seattle sworn officers — or 27% of all cops available to respond to calls in the city — still need to verify they’ve been fully vaccinated, or seek an exemption, before the Oct. 18 deadline for city employees to do so." And what about the department's civilian staff? "98%." A lot of important social and cultural information can be extracted from that huge difference.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO