CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Trailer for Twisted French Horror Thriller 'Anonymous Animals'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis looks messed up. Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller from France titled Anonymous Animals, feature debut of filmmaker Baptiste Rouveure. This premiered at a number of genre festivals last year, and lands on VOD in the US this fall. The balance of power

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Red-Band Trailer for Awesome-Looking Animated Fantasy-Horror Film THE SPINE OF NIGHT

Two new trailers have been released for the insane-looking animated fantasy horror film The Spine of Night. One is a red-band trailer filled with brutal blood and violence. The other is a green-band theatrical trailer that’s slightly toned down. I’ve been excited about watching this movie because it looks freakin’ awesome!
MOVIES
98.1 KHAK

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Animagrad Reveals Adult Animated Series Hrafn Academy In New Trailer

When I think of Ukraine, I think of some of these women who come over in 90 Day Fiance like Natalie Mordovtseva and judging from this new English language trailer for a brand-new animated series from Animagrad that is being pitched to networks called Hrafn Academuy. An outstanding Icelandic biochemist...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitges Film Festival#Gravitas Ventures#Vod#French
theplaylist.net

‘Ragdoll’ Trailer: AMC+ Teases Grisly New Serial Killer Thriller Series from ‘Killing Eve’ Producers Starring Lucy Hale

Spooky season is here, which means plenty of hair-raising new content from media outlets far and wide. AMC+ is taking the opportunity to tease its latest limited series, a queasy-looking serial killer thriller from the executive producers of “Killing Eve.”. From the trailer’s first gruesome images, “Ragdoll” announces itself as...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Shenmue The Animation Trailer, 2022 Release

A new trailer for Shenmue The Animation was released today at New York Comic-Con. An Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original, the show is set to release in 2022. It will be aired on Adult Swim and streamed on Crunchyroll. The animation was first announced on September 4, 2020 during the...
COMICS
MovieWeb

Through My Window Trailer Brings a New Stalker Thriller to Netflix in February

At their global stream event TUDUM, Netflix announced the release date for Spanish literary adaptation A Través De Mi Ventana aka Through My Window. Before the release, we do have a trailer to take a look at for the upcoming film. The film is a Spanish-language adaptation of a teen novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Inverse

trailer might be hiding a mind-blowing Morpheus twist

Who is the new Morpheus? This is one of the most important questions posed by the first Matrix Resurrections trailer, which features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a character who looks an awful lot like Lawrence Fishburne’s irreplaceable rebel leader. Just like in the original Matrix, this version of Morpheus trains...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

HORROR NOIRE: Shudder Releases Trailer And Poster For New Anthology Film

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror was a favorite documentary of ours in 2019 and we were glad to hear that there would be a follow up to that. And here it is, Horror Noire, an anthology film coming to Shudder on October 28th. Shudder revealed the poster and...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix thriller Hypnotic gets a trailer, poster and images

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for Hypnotic, the upcoming thriller from directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote which stars Kate Siegel as Jenn, a young woman who to enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara) to help her recovery following a series of traumatic events, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game with deadly consequences; take a look here…
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

New Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'Broken Darkness'

"Nobody's been topside in 8 years!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for Broken Darkness, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller that originally premiered back in 2017. Years later and it's finally getting an official release. Broken Darkness follows the exciting story of Sam, a broken man who after the world ends from a massive meteor shower and the death of his son, is forced to survive underground. He ends up on the run with a crew of rag tag yet heavily armed rangers. Hunted down by mutated creatures, bandits and cannibals alike, their undeniable defiance to return to home is challenged, and an honest story emerges to reveal the heart of friendship in the face of death. A "tale of selflessness, friendship and courage." The film stars Sean Cameron Michael, Brandon Auret, Suraya Santos, and Brendan Murray. Looks like so many other post-apoc survival films, with mutant people and more. Doesn't look like there's anything new?
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Haunting New Trailer for Edgar Wright's Horror Movie LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

We’ve got another trailer here for you to watch for Edgar Wright’s wild-looking supernatural psychological horror thriller Last Night in Soho. The movie looks like it tells a haunting and fascinating story about a young girl “who is passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”
MOVIES
Star News Online

We all 'Scream': 2 new movie trailers drop for upcoming Wilmington-made horror films

In addition to the Friday release of Wilmington-shot slasher flick "Halloween Kills," horror fans got first looks this week at two other scary movies made in the Port City. Tuesday saw the release of the trailer for the latest movie in the popular "Scream" series, which shot in in Wilmington in 2020. As of Wednesday, the trailer for "Scream" 2022 and the return of the masked, robed Ghostface killer, already had 6 million views.
WILMINGTON, NC
First Showing

Yancy Butler Must Battle Evil in Horror 'The Accursed' Official Trailer

"If I would've known, I never would've come here." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the trailer for an indie horror film titled The Accursed, also known as Severed Silence, from writers / filmmakers Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michelle, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. It opens in a few more weeks, available to watch on VOD anywhere. Yancy Butler stars as a woman who has spent twenty years suppressing and fighting off a maleficent curse that was placed upon her bloodline. Then one day a family member knowingly releases it, forcing her to kill or to be killed. The cast includes Izabela Vidovic, Goran Visnjic, Maiara Walsh, George Harrison Xanthis, and Melora Walters. Unfortunately this does not look good at all. Only thing I'm wondering is what's in the vines moving all on their own. Strange.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

New trailer drops for adult animated comedy series ‘Fairfax’

Amazon Prime has debuted a new trailer for the animated comedy series ‘Fairfax.’. The adult animated comedy series follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. Starring Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Scott Derrickson’s new horror The Black Phone gets a first trailer

Universal Pictures has released a trailer for The Black Phone, director Scott Derrickson’s (Sinister, Doctor Strange) upcoming adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story of the same name. The horror follows teenager Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) as he finds himself trapped inside the soundproof basement of a sadistic serial killer (Ethan Hawke), where he begins to receive calls from a disconnected phone by the murderer’s previous victims; watch it here…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy