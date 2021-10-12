CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Younger Tech Firms Driving Manhattan Office Leases During Pandemic

By Nicholas Rizzi
Commercial Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan’s office market has slowly started to rebound after a rough 18 months of the pandemic, thanks in large part to younger technology tenants expanding rapidly in the borough, a new report found. The average age of technology, advertising, media and information (TAMI) tenants inking deals in Manhattan dropped to...

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Roasting Company Plans Brooklyn Heights Outpost

Brooklyn Roasting Company, which filed for bankruptcy last year and closed its flagship Dumbo location, is expanding in Brooklyn again. The coffee shop inked a 10-year, 1,000-square-foot lease at Hudson Companies’ One Clinton, a 38-story luxury condo tower in Brooklyn Heights, according to the landlord. Asking rent for the space was $65 a square foot.
BROOKLYN, NY
Crain's New York Business

Law firm leasing doubles in New York City

The city’s law firms are back in expansion mode, leasing nearly 800,000 square feet of space during the third quarter of the year—almost double the amount they took the previous quarter, according to data from Savills. The firms recognize the importance of collaborating at work, and some are taking advantage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

VTS Buying Tenant Management Software Platform Lane Technologies for $200M

Commercial real estate platform VTS is acquiring software developer Lane Technologies, which creates apps for office workers to manage their buildings, for about $200 million. The deal for the Toronto-based app company is one of the largest proptech acquisitions ever, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The purchase allows VTS, which has a leasing and management platform for owners, to fold Lane Technologies into its own tenant and landlord app system, VTS Rise, to form the largest office-app firm in the world, WSJ reported.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Reuters

Law firm office leases signal rebound as leaders think long-term

(Reuters) - Law firm leasing activity in major U.S. markets rose in the third quarter of 2021, a new report from global property agent Savills Inc said, suggesting a gradual rebound in the law firm real estate market more than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, released Monday,...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Manhattan office leasing tops 6msf in Q3, highest quarterly total since Q1 2020

Leasing activity reawakened in Manhattan’s office market during third quarter 2021, totaling 6.3 million square feet, according to a new research report from Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS). Additionally, the market posted positive net absorption for the first time since 2019, while vacancy and availability rates both declined during the quarter, providing much-needed good news for the office market. Average rent rates posted the smallest quarterly decline of the pandemic, dropping 0.5 percent to $70.35 per square foot, down 10.2 percent from a year ago and 13.6 percent off the first quarter 2020 peak. Sublet availability, which had surged during the past year, declined to 25.3 percent of total availability, the lowest ratio since second quarter 2020 and closer to pre-pandemic levels. “The Manhattan office market is continuing to see a rise in activity and an increase in confidence from both landlords and tenants,” said Chase Gordon, senior vice president a.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Tech#Leases#Landlord#Tami#Tiktok
Commercial Observer

Hudson’s Bay Company Successfully Restructures $846M CMBS Retail Loan

Positive retail news hasn’t exactly been plentiful over the past few years. But, Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has a happy ending to share. The retail business group just emerged victorious from its 18-month effort to modify and remedy a defaulted commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan, Commercial Observer can first report.
RETAIL
Commercial Observer

American Exchange Parent AXNY Group Moving Offices to 1400 Broadway

The parent company of retailer American Exchange, American Exchange Group (AXNY), will relocate its headquarters four blocks away within the Garment District to 1400 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned. AXNY signed a nine-year sublease with Kohl’s for 31,500 square feet on the entire 18th floor of Empire State Realty Trust’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Trez Capital Expands Bridge Lending Business With UBS Hire

After a more than seven-year run at UBS, Justin Driscoll was drawn to tackle a new challenge as part of Trez Capital’s initiative to bolster its bridge-lending platform from coast to coast. Driscoll recently started his new role as managing director of Trez’s real estate bridge financing program and is...
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Manhattan West a Test of Midtown South’s Resiliency

The long-awaited opening of Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West development coincides with unexpected hurdles from when the project was first conceived that will truly test the historic reliability of Midtown South’s Far West Side commercial real estate sector. The $4.5 billion project opened to the public in late September, nearly eight...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Commercial Observer

Sunday Summary: Bring Back That Leasing Feeling

The 100,000-square-foot-plus lease used to be no big deal. It’s not that this sized lease happened every single week, exactly, but if you look back at the week before lockdown orders were put in place, the biggest lease of the week was Pace University’s 220,000-square-foot doozy to occupy all of SL Green Realty’s 15 Beekman Street. The week before that there were four leases that cracked the 100,000 mark: the city renewing 516,115 at Rentar Plaza in Queens while Amazon took 300,000 square feet at the same complex; Apple making its 220,000-square-foot lease official at 11 Penn Plaza and MDC taking nearly 200,000 square feet at 1 World Trade Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmleader.com

Wegmans deal signals reawakening appetite for Manhattan leases

When huge stores such as Barneys and Century 21 stand vacant, and “for lease” signs outnumber occupied storefronts on many Manhattan blocks, any sign of a retail uptick is welcome. It isn’t to be mistaken for a boom, but the third quarter saw a desperately needed lift in the market.
RETAIL
Commercial Observer

Vision Properties Buys Aetna-Anchored Office Building for $58M

The Offices at Plantation Walk, a newly renovated building in a mixed-use property in Broward County, has a new owner. Vision Properties of Tampa paid $57.5 million for the 173,193-square-foot office building, according to CBRE’s capital markets division. Encore Capital Management of Boca Raton was the seller. The property, at...
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

Peebles Proposes Manhattan’s First Black-Built Skyscraper at ‘Site K’

Developer Don Peebles is hoping to quite literally up his Manhattan presence, with a recent proposal to convert a 1.2-acre lot on the West Side into a 1,500-foot-tall tower. If accepted, Peebles’ firm, The Peebles Corporation, will lead the development of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere — and the first majority-Black-built skyscraper in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
roi-nj.com

Indian pharma firm signs 10-year lease at Bedminster office complex

An Indian generic pharmaceutical company has signed a 10-year lease in Bedminster, according to real estate firm Colliers. Alembic Pharmaceuticals signed for approximately 7,300 square feet of space at the Offices at Bedminster as part of a U.S. expansion, Colliers said in a news release. The team of Sam Horowitz and Chris Hovanec, executive managing directors; Jack Callahan, associate director; and Ray Iodice, associate, represented landlord Northeast Capital Group in the transaction.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
worldpropertyjournal.com

Manhattan Retail Leasing Upticks in Q3 as Tourism Improves

According to the CBRE Q3 retail market report, Manhattan's retail market showed signs of improvement in the third quarter of 2021 as vaccine mandates and an increase in tourism sparked optimism in the market. Leasing velocity in Manhattan increased, rising for the first time since 2019 and reversing eight consecutive quarters of decline.
MANHATTAN, NY
rebusinessonline.com

SL Green Completes Redevelopment of 640,000 SF Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based landlord SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has completed the redevelopment of 410 10th Avenue, a 640,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 20-story building was originally constructed in 1927 as the Master Printer’s Building, named for its ability to support printing presses. New York-based MdeAS led the design of the redevelopment, including a lobby relocation, addition of an adjacent garden and new windows, updating of retail storefronts, a full façade restoration and a refresh of office space. During construction, the building was purchased by The 601W Cos., but SL Green continued to oversee the redevelopment.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

ZG Capital Nears $39M Purchase of Union Square Office Building

ZG Capital Partners is under contract to acquire a historic Union Square office asset previously occupied by New York University for $39 million, Commercial Observer has learned. Newmark is brokering the sale of 836-838 Broadway with an investment team led by Brett Siegel and Evan Layne. Newmark debt and structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy