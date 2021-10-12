Orchard Technologies Relocates to 107K SF at 195 Broadway

In a way, Knotel ended up giving Orchard Technologies two offices, even after the flexible workspace provider went bankrupt this year. Real estate home buying and selling service Orchard will move Downtown to 107,443 square feet at L&L Holding Company’s 195 Broadway — space built for Knotel but never occupied, the New York Post first reported. Asking rents were $55 per square foot for the 10-year lease, according to in-house landlord broker Andrew Wiener and tenant broker Peter Trivelas of Cushman & Wakefield. C&W’s Gary Ceder also represented the tenant in the deal.