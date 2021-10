Last month, Nintendo announced Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online via a premium subscription. Set to be released by late October, the new subscription service will already give access to nine Nintendo 64 games right from the start, with more titles set to be added as months go by. While we get ready for the arrival of Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online, we’ve ranked every title you’ll be able to play right away when the new subscription becomes available. So get ready to lose some good nights of sleep because many great classics are becoming available this month.

