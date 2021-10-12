CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Agreed They Will Never Get Along

By Laila Abuelhawa
wkml.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNone of the last couple Fast & Furious movies have been as entertaining as the ongoing beef between the franchise’s two biggest stars: Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The drama went public just a week before the end of production on The Fate of the Furious, when Johnson...

wkml.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dwayne Johnson on Vin Diesel's Claims He Used 'Tough Love' on 'Fast and Furious' Set: 'Bull----'

Dwayne Johnson is firing back at Vin Diesel's claims he and his costar feuded over a "tough love" approach on the set of the Fast & Furious films. In conversation with Vanity Fair for the magazine's November cover, Johnson, 49, reacted to comments Diesel, 54, made over this summer about their relationship while working on the hit action franchise. In June, Diesel told Men's Health of production, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."
MOVIES
fox13memphis.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson through the years

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Dwayne Johnson is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage) (JB Lacroix/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets Passionate About Potential Run for President

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't ruling out a possible presidential run in the future. After teasing earlier this year that he may one day run for president, the Jumanji actor and former WWE star revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that there is a real chance his name could appear on the ballot, explaining that he has even taken steps to gauge interest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Fellini
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Shemar Moore
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Corey Stoll
Person
Travolta
Wrestling World

The Rock Speaks About His Problems with Vin Diesel

The Rock and Vin Diesel have co-starred in several movies in the past, and The Rock recently spoke about his problems with Vin Diesel. It is a well-known fact that The Rock does not like working with Vin Diesel. The Rock is currently a permanent member of the Fast and Furious Series, where Vin Diesel is the most featured star.
COMBAT SPORTS
Cassius

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About “Feud” With Vin Diesel, Had A Good Laugh At Diesel’s “Tough Love” Quote

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets even more candid about his “beef” with his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family on the big screen, but there was well-documented tension between the film’s stars Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese. Back in August, Hiram Garcia, president, and partner of The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks revealed to Collider that we have more than likely seen the last of his character Hobbs in Fast & Furious movies, but his character Hobbs will still be around.
CELEBRITIES
cosmicbook.news

Dwayne Johnson Black Adam Suit Leaks Along With Hawkman

Ahead of next week's DC FanDome event, the Dwayne Johnson Black Adam suit has leaked online along with the Aldis Hodge Hawkman helmet and armor. Images have surfaced on social media where Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam suit can be seen which is grey and has a yellow lightning bolt symbol on the chest. More than likely, a bit of CGI will be added in post-production for the various special effects of the suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Vin Diesel Agreed#Vanity Fair
WBAL Radio

Dwayne Johnson shares relatable parenting moment of being forced to sit through a non-stop sing along

(NOTE LANGUAGE) It's pretty much a fact that parents of young children will have to sit through their fair share of endless kids' songs sing-alongs -- "Baby Shark," anyone?. For Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, his three-year-old daughter Tiana made him sit through a never-ending rendition of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" during a recent car ride.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Reflects On Feud With Vin Diesel And What The Fast And Furious Crew Thought

The Fast & Furious franchise continually promotes the importance of family, and that even extends to many of the relationships the main cast members have with each other, such as Jordana Brewster considering Vin Diesel to be like a big brother. But not everyone performer in the Fast & Furious sphere has gotten along splendidly over the years. Arguably the biggest example is the feud Diesel had with Dwayne Johnson, and with four years having passed since these two last shared the screen in The Fate of the Furious, The Rock recently reflected on when he and Diesel were clashing, and how the crew responded to what went down.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Continental’: Colin Woodell To Headline Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series As Young Winston Scott

Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped as the lead in The Continental, Starz’s TV series prequel to the Keanu Reeves film franchise John Wick. Woodell, who will play Winston Scott, the younger version of Ian McShane’s character from the John Wick films, joins Mel Gibson in the three-night special-event TV series, produced by Lionsgate Television. The Continental explores the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell) who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy