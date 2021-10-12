CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered thoughts from an ALDS-clinching win

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox are going to the ALCS. Boston walked off both of their home games in this series, with Kiké Hernández doing the job on Monday with a sacrifice fly, and they are now going to the American League Championship Series. Let’s go with some postgame scattered thoughts, eh?

